Approved Notice of Third Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Sainath Society, Opp. S. T., KSD T, Village - Keshod, Junagadh Gujarat 362220 at 1.30 p.m. Sangani Hospitals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Sangani Hospitals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Sangani Hospitals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)