Sangani Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

72.55
(-1.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:35:14 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.78

9.99

3.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

19.71

8.01

1.04

Net Worth

33.49

18

4.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.3

0.05

0

Total Liabilities

33.79

18.05

5.02

Fixed Assets

12.67

11.87

0.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.84

0.81

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

1.65

1.36

1.02

Inventories

0.54

0.31

0.25

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.79

1.94

2.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.53

0.29

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.75

-0.54

-0.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.46

-0.64

-0.92

Cash

18.62

3.99

3.13

Total Assets

33.79

18.03

5.01

