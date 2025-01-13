Sangani Hospitals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.78
9.99
3.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
19.71
8.01
1.04
Net Worth
33.49
18
4.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.3
0.05
0
Total Liabilities
33.79
18.05
5.02
Fixed Assets
12.67
11.87
0.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.84
0.81
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
1.65
1.36
1.02
Inventories
0.54
0.31
0.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.79
1.94
2.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.53
0.29
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.75
-0.54
-0.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.46
-0.64
-0.92
Cash
18.62
3.99
3.13
Total Assets
33.79
18.03
5.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.