Sangani Hospitals Ltd Summary

Sangani Hospitals Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in Keshod, Gujarat on November 11, 2021, through Certificate of Incorporation dated November 12, 2021 and Certificate of Commencement of Business dated December 14, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Sangani Group is a healthcare organization founded by the Promoter, Dr. Ajaykumar Sangani. Presently, the Company is into the business of Hospitals, pathological laboratory and Pharmacy stores at Keshod and Veraval location in Gujarat. The Company is a multi-speciality healthcare provider operating in Keshod and Veraval region of Gujarat with a combined bed capacity of 68 beds. Their services include super speciality services, speciality services and other support services. It operate pathology laboratory and medical store. Currently, it operate out of two hospitals i.e. Sangani Hospital at Keshod, Junagadh, Gujarat and Sangani Super Speciality Hospital, Veraval, Gujarat. Both hospitals offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services in specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics, renal sciences and mother & childcare. The Hospital has provided dialysis facility to more than 600 patients and more than 6,000 sessions annually free of cost. Apart from these, the healthcare staff comprises of Clinical Pharmacist, Microbiologist (DMLT), Medical Officers, Clinical Assistants, Nursing staff, Attendants and Technicians, who have delivered advanced healthcare while providing affordable medical services to patients.In year 2001, the Company started Sangani Hospital, Keshod with E.N.T Surgery Department by Dr. Ajaykumar Sangani. Later on in 2006-07, it started Physician Dept. in Sangani Hospital, Keshod by Dr. Rajeshkumar Sangani; it started the Gynaecology Department in Sangani Hospital, Keshod by Dr. Vaishali Sangani in year 2008 which enabled the Sangani Group to cater to healthcare needs of women and provide care to patients, including pre and postnatal care, gynaecological surgeries, infertility treatments, etc. It established the Sangani Super Speciality Hospital in Veraval, Gujarat in 2017; thereafter, in 2019 started Urology Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, General Surgery and Orthopaedic Surgery Department at Keshod and Veraval Hospital. The Company has taken over the running businesses of several entities, including four Proprietorship Concerns owned by Dr. Ajaykumar Sangani, Dr. Rajeshkumar Sangani, Dr. Vaishali Sangani, and Gopiben Sangani (Sangani Laboratories), as well as four Partnership Firms namely Ankur Laboratory, Ankur Medical Store, Ankur Medicines, and Sangani Super Speciality Hospital through Business Transfer Agreements (BTAs) dated December 14, 2021 and resultant transferred the assets and liabilities into it during 2021. It acquired 95% ownership rights in the Partnership Firm, Ankur Distributors through the Partnership Deed in year 2021. Recently, in 2023, the Hospital started ultra-modern dialysis centre in Keshod.The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of issuing upto 40,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.