SectorHealthcare
Open₹905.2
Prev. Close₹905.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,040.92
Day's High₹970
Day's Low₹882.95
52 Week's High₹1,044
52 Week's Low₹528.05
Book Value₹264.17
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,942.24
P/E40.41
EPS22.34
Divi. Yield0.28
This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.55
18.36
15.7
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
242.39
Reserves
796.7
724.14
671.05
-17.02
Net Worth
815.25
742.5
686.75
231.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
396.45
258.42
147.5
90.58
yoy growth (%)
53.41
75.19
62.84
Raw materials
-83.74
-27.72
-17.33
-10.52
As % of sales
21.12
10.72
11.75
11.62
Employee costs
-29.58
-23.13
-18.2
-15.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
295.45
-158.33
20.63
Depreciation
-37.43
-32.41
-25.56
Tax paid
-110.52
46.38
-8.17
Working capital
-13.22
46.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
53.41
75.19
Op profit growth
-182.13
-291.07
EBIT growth
-340.44
-465.96
Net profit growth
-265.18
-998.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
619.63
487.12
455.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
619.63
487.12
455.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
16.8
19.38
14.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Chetan Desai
Executive Chairman & WTD
Rajendra Mutha
Managing Director
Pallavi Bhatevara,
Whole-time Director
Yash Mutha
Nominee
Prem Pradeep
Independent Director
Chhaya Palrecha
Independent Director
Rajiva Ranjan Verma
Independent Director
Adesh Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sujoy Sudipta Bose
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd
Summary
Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited was originally incorporated as Krsna Diagnostics Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra dated December 22, 2010. The Company name was changed to Krsnaa Diagnostics Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on January 29, 2015. Thereafter, the status got converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on 06 May, 2021. The Company is primarily engaged in providing diagnostic services centres all over India. The company is providing Radiology and Pathology services for X-ray, CT Scan, MRI, Mammography, Tele-Reporting services, all type of blood and urine investigation and other related diagnostic services. The Company owns an extensive network of integrated diagnostics centres across India primarily in non-metro and lower-tier cities and towns, with operating 1823 diagnostics centres offering radiology and pathology services in 13 states across the country. The Company started operating 12 centres in Himachal Pradesh in public private partnership during the period 2012. It installed 50 centres in 4 states in 2017 and expanded operations across 13 states in 2018. Further, it expanded the operations to over 1500 centres across India in 2020. The Company in August 2021, came up with an Initial Public Offer of 12,741,036 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs.1213.33 Crore, comprising a Fres
The Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹911.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd is ₹2942.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd is 40.41 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd is ₹528.05 and ₹1044 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.72%, 3 Years at 6.57%, 1 Year at 28.35%, 6 Month at 33.56%, 3 Month at 5.85% and 1 Month at -9.20%.
