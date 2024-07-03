iifl-logo-icon 1
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Share Price

911.2
(0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

  • Open905.2
  • Day's High970
  • 52 Wk High1,044
  • Prev. Close905.2
  • Day's Low882.95
  • 52 Wk Low 528.05
  • Turnover (lac)5,040.92
  • P/E40.41
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value264.17
  • EPS22.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,942.24
  • Div. Yield0.28
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Krsnaa Diagnostics Secures Two Key Agreements for Radiology Services in Ranchi

Krsnaa Diagnostics Secures Two Key Agreements for Radiology Services in Ranchi

11 Oct 2024|01:49 PM

This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.16%

Non-Promoter- 19.49%

Institutions: 19.48%

Non-Institutions: 53.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.55

18.36

15.7

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

242.39

Reserves

796.7

724.14

671.05

-17.02

Net Worth

815.25

742.5

686.75

231.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

396.45

258.42

147.5

90.58

yoy growth (%)

53.41

75.19

62.84

Raw materials

-83.74

-27.72

-17.33

-10.52

As % of sales

21.12

10.72

11.75

11.62

Employee costs

-29.58

-23.13

-18.2

-15.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

295.45

-158.33

20.63

Depreciation

-37.43

-32.41

-25.56

Tax paid

-110.52

46.38

-8.17

Working capital

-13.22

46.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

53.41

75.19

Op profit growth

-182.13

-291.07

EBIT growth

-340.44

-465.96

Net profit growth

-265.18

-998.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

619.63

487.12

455.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

619.63

487.12

455.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

16.8

19.38

14.91

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Chetan Desai

Executive Chairman & WTD

Rajendra Mutha

Managing Director

Pallavi Bhatevara,

Whole-time Director

Yash Mutha

Nominee

Prem Pradeep

Independent Director

Chhaya Palrecha

Independent Director

Rajiva Ranjan Verma

Independent Director

Adesh Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sujoy Sudipta Bose

Registered Office

Reports by Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd

Summary

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited was originally incorporated as Krsna Diagnostics Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra dated December 22, 2010. The Company name was changed to Krsnaa Diagnostics Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on January 29, 2015. Thereafter, the status got converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on 06 May, 2021. The Company is primarily engaged in providing diagnostic services centres all over India. The company is providing Radiology and Pathology services for X-ray, CT Scan, MRI, Mammography, Tele-Reporting services, all type of blood and urine investigation and other related diagnostic services. The Company owns an extensive network of integrated diagnostics centres across India primarily in non-metro and lower-tier cities and towns, with operating 1823 diagnostics centres offering radiology and pathology services in 13 states across the country. The Company started operating 12 centres in Himachal Pradesh in public private partnership during the period 2012. It installed 50 centres in 4 states in 2017 and expanded operations across 13 states in 2018. Further, it expanded the operations to over 1500 centres across India in 2020. The Company in August 2021, came up with an Initial Public Offer of 12,741,036 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs.1213.33 Crore, comprising a Fres
Company FAQs

What is the Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd share price today?

The Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹911.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd is ₹2942.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd is 40.41 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd is ₹528.05 and ₹1044 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd?

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.72%, 3 Years at 6.57%, 1 Year at 28.35%, 6 Month at 33.56%, 3 Month at 5.85% and 1 Month at -9.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.17 %
Institutions - 19.49 %
Public - 53.34 %

