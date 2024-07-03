Summary

Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited was originally incorporated as Krsna Diagnostics Private Limited at Pune, Maharashtra dated December 22, 2010. The Company name was changed to Krsnaa Diagnostics Private Limited, pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on January 29, 2015. Thereafter, the status got converted into a Public Company and the name was changed to Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on 06 May, 2021. The Company is primarily engaged in providing diagnostic services centres all over India. The company is providing Radiology and Pathology services for X-ray, CT Scan, MRI, Mammography, Tele-Reporting services, all type of blood and urine investigation and other related diagnostic services. The Company owns an extensive network of integrated diagnostics centres across India primarily in non-metro and lower-tier cities and towns, with operating 1823 diagnostics centres offering radiology and pathology services in 13 states across the country. The Company started operating 12 centres in Himachal Pradesh in public private partnership during the period 2012. It installed 50 centres in 4 states in 2017 and expanded operations across 13 states in 2018. Further, it expanded the operations to over 1500 centres across India in 2020. The Company in August 2021, came up with an Initial Public Offer of 12,741,036 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs.1213.33 Crore, comprising a Fres

