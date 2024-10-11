iifl-logo-icon 1
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

911.2
(0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025

Krsnaa Diagnost. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

295.45

-158.33

20.63

Depreciation

-37.43

-32.41

-25.56

Tax paid

-110.52

46.38

-8.17

Working capital

-13.22

46.84

Other operating items

Operating

134.27

-97.52

Capital expenditure

69

20.35

Free cash flow

203.27

-77.17

Equity raised

-190.4

-188.25

Investing

0

0

Financing

4.92

90.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.79

-175.05

Krsnaa Diagnostics Secures Two Key Agreements for Radiology Services in Ranchi

11 Oct 2024

This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

