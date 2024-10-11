Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.55
18.36
15.7
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
242.39
Reserves
796.7
724.14
671.05
-17.02
Net Worth
815.25
742.5
686.75
231.87
Minority Interest
Debt
159.79
32.48
40.99
231.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.98
21.56
16.82
12.76
Total Liabilities
1,008.02
796.54
744.56
476.41
Fixed Assets
657
496.16
413.95
312.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.36
0.36
0.36
0.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
16.6
8.79
9.03
2.07
Networking Capital
281.03
183.03
79.47
8.9
Inventories
35.81
25.07
9.17
7.21
Inventory Days
6.63
Sundry Debtors
178.07
74.55
59.31
75.29
Debtor Days
69.31
Other Current Assets
247.31
205.04
152.51
61.35
Sundry Creditors
-131.28
-72.55
-84.81
-113.32
Creditor Days
104.32
Other Current Liabilities
-48.88
-49.08
-56.71
-21.62
Cash
53.03
108.21
241.75
152.91
Total Assets
1,008.02
796.55
744.56
476.41
