Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
619.63
487.12
455.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
619.63
487.12
455.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
16.8
19.38
14.91
Total Income
636.43
506.5
470.36
Total Expenditure
475.39
364.82
323.97
PBIDT
161.04
141.68
146.39
Interest
16.49
7.7
18.49
PBDT
144.55
133.98
127.9
Depreciation
74.55
53.78
41.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
10.8
14.99
17.53
Deferred Tax
2.37
3.11
0.59
Reported Profit After Tax
56.84
62.11
68.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
56.84
62.11
68.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
56.84
62.11
68.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
17.9
19.78
22.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
55
50
Equity
16.15
15.7
15.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.98
29.08
32.14
PBDTM(%)
23.32
27.5
28.08
PATM(%)
9.17
12.75
15.01
