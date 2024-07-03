Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
356.57
324.61
295.03
251.32
235.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
356.57
324.61
295.03
251.32
235.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.91
8.42
8.38
10.47
8.91
Total Income
368.48
333.02
303.41
261.79
244.71
Total Expenditure
264.5
243.51
231.88
187.43
177.39
PBIDT
103.98
89.51
71.53
74.36
67.32
Interest
11.71
11.46
5.02
4.5
3.2
PBDT
92.27
78.05
66.51
69.86
64.12
Depreciation
43.67
39.35
35.2
28.5
25.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.13
5.91
4.89
5.55
9.43
Deferred Tax
1.96
1.09
1.28
3.25
-0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
37.52
31.7
25.14
32.56
29.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
37.52
31.7
25.14
32.56
29.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
37.52
31.7
25.14
32.56
29.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.62
9.82
8.01
10.37
9.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.15
16.15
15.7
15.7
15.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.16
27.57
24.24
29.58
28.54
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
10.52
9.76
8.52
12.95
12.53
This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
