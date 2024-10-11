Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
396.45
258.42
147.5
90.58
yoy growth (%)
53.41
75.19
62.84
Raw materials
-83.74
-27.72
-17.33
-10.52
As % of sales
21.12
10.72
11.75
11.62
Employee costs
-29.58
-23.13
-18.2
-15.99
As % of sales
7.46
8.95
12.34
17.65
Other costs
-189.31
-321.77
-52.18
-34.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.75
124.51
35.38
38.51
Operating profit
93.81
-114.2
59.77
29.16
OPM
23.66
-44.19
40.52
32.19
Depreciation
-37.43
-32.41
-25.56
-17.43
Interest expense
-25.94
-24.66
-15.88
-7.72
Other income
265.02
12.95
2.31
1.4
Profit before tax
295.45
-158.33
20.63
5.41
Taxes
-110.52
46.38
-8.17
-0.55
Tax rate
-37.4
-29.29
-39.6
-10.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
184.92
-111.95
12.46
4.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
184.92
-111.95
12.46
4.86
yoy growth (%)
-265.18
-998.1
156.34
NPM
46.64
-43.32
8.45
5.36
This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
