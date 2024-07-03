iifl-logo-icon 1
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

453.35

353.9

347.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

453.35

353.9

347.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

12.46

13.45

10.81

Total Income

465.81

367.35

358.01

Total Expenditure

352.8

266.08

243.75

PBIDT

113

101.27

114.26

Interest

9.17

5.46

16.69

PBDT

103.84

95.81

97.56

Depreciation

56.43

39.19

30.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

7.64

12.88

12.34

Deferred Tax

1.66

0.55

3.83

Reported Profit After Tax

38.11

43.19

50.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

38.11

43.19

50.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

38.11

43.19

50.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.1

13.76

17.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

16.15

15.7

15.7

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.92

28.61

32.9

PBDTM(%)

22.9

27.07

28.09

PATM(%)

8.4

12.2

14.53

Krsnaa Diagnost.: Related NEWS

Krsnaa Diagnostics Secures Two Key Agreements for Radiology Services in Ranchi

Krsnaa Diagnostics Secures Two Key Agreements for Radiology Services in Ranchi

11 Oct 2024|01:49 PM

This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd

