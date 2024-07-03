Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
453.35
353.9
347.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
453.35
353.9
347.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
12.46
13.45
10.81
Total Income
465.81
367.35
358.01
Total Expenditure
352.8
266.08
243.75
PBIDT
113
101.27
114.26
Interest
9.17
5.46
16.69
PBDT
103.84
95.81
97.56
Depreciation
56.43
39.19
30.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
7.64
12.88
12.34
Deferred Tax
1.66
0.55
3.83
Reported Profit After Tax
38.11
43.19
50.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.11
43.19
50.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.11
43.19
50.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.1
13.76
17.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
16.15
15.7
15.7
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
24.92
28.61
32.9
PBDTM(%)
22.9
27.07
28.09
PATM(%)
8.4
12.2
14.53
This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
