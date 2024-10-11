iifl-logo-icon 1
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 06, 2024, Considering and approving the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202410 May 2024
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend If Any for year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024, Considering and approving the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Details regarding Grant of ESOPs. Intimation of Proposed formation of a Wholly owned Subsidiary Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024, Considering and approving the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 and other matters. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Krsnaa Diagnostics Secures Two Key Agreements for Radiology Services in Ranchi

11 Oct 2024|01:49 PM

11 Oct 2024|01:49 PM

This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th October, 2024

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

11 Oct 2024|08:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.

