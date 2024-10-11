|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 06 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 06, 2024, Considering and approving the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Final Dividend If Any for year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 18, 2024, Considering and approving the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Details regarding Grant of ESOPs. Intimation of Proposed formation of a Wholly owned Subsidiary Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024, Considering and approving the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 and other matters. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.