|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Aug 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
This partnership will operate on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, where Krsnaa will handle the supply, installation, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Dr Reddy's, etc.Read More
