iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd Share Price

28.75
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.75
  • Day's High28.75
  • 52 Wk High41.15
  • Prev. Close28.75
  • Day's Low28.75
  • 52 Wk Low 27
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

28.75

Prev. Close

28.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

28.75

Day's Low

28.75

52 Week's High

41.15

52 Week's Low

27

Book Value

47.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:30 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.03%

Non-Promoter- 42.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.9

13.9

13.9

9.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.31

55.54

52

3.43

Net Worth

66.21

69.44

65.9

13.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

20.79

22.18

20.6

yoy growth (%)

-6.26

7.64

Raw materials

-2.2

-2.54

-1.72

As % of sales

10.62

11.47

8.34

Employee costs

-2.68

-2.85

-2.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

3.3

0.71

0.22

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.18

-3.23

Tax paid

-0.99

0

0

Working capital

-3.88

6.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.26

7.64

Op profit growth

16.37

-2.65

EBIT growth

51.76

-10.41

Net profit growth

222.19

219.73

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Edwin Francis Dabre

Executive Director & CFO

Tejal Anil Jayakar

Non Executive Director

Krupesh Deepak Thakur

Independent Director

Nilesh Ghanshyam Bide

Independent Director

Abhinay Shashikant Nerurkar

Independent Director

Karim Hakam Khimani

Company Secretary

Akshay Joshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd

Summary

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Private Limited on December 05, 2000 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company name was changed from Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Private Limited to Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Private Limited and obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the status if the Company was converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra, on May 24, 2021. The Company carry on the business of Diagnostic Centre, such as X-Ray, Sonography, 2 D ECHO, PFT, CST, C.T. Scan, MRI etc., Blood Bank, Pathology Laboratories, Dialysis Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Burn & Poisoning Centre and Poly Clinic.Nidan was established as a Proprietary Firm in 1994 by Promoter, Dr. Nitin Vithalrao Throve in the Northern District of Mumbai where diagnostic services was provided under one roof at reliable and affordable price. The Company came into existence in year 2000. The business was carried out under the sole proprietorship, which was later taken over by the Company in 2000. From the year 2000 onwards, he expanded the diagnostics business by setting up various cent
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd is ₹39.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd is 0 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd is ₹27 and ₹41.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd?

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.57%, 3 Years at -17.69%, 1 Year at -14.31%, 6 Month at -23.44%, 3 Month at -10.44% and 1 Month at -0.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.