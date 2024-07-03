Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹28.75
Prev. Close₹28.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹28.75
Day's Low₹28.75
52 Week's High₹41.15
52 Week's Low₹27
Book Value₹47.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.9
13.9
13.9
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.31
55.54
52
3.43
Net Worth
66.21
69.44
65.9
13.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
20.79
22.18
20.6
yoy growth (%)
-6.26
7.64
Raw materials
-2.2
-2.54
-1.72
As % of sales
10.62
11.47
8.34
Employee costs
-2.68
-2.85
-2.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
3.3
0.71
0.22
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.18
-3.23
Tax paid
-0.99
0
0
Working capital
-3.88
6.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.26
7.64
Op profit growth
16.37
-2.65
EBIT growth
51.76
-10.41
Net profit growth
222.19
219.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Edwin Francis Dabre
Executive Director & CFO
Tejal Anil Jayakar
Non Executive Director
Krupesh Deepak Thakur
Independent Director
Nilesh Ghanshyam Bide
Independent Director
Abhinay Shashikant Nerurkar
Independent Director
Karim Hakam Khimani
Company Secretary
Akshay Joshi
Reports by Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd
Summary
Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Private Limited on December 05, 2000 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company name was changed from Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Private Limited to Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Private Limited and obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the status if the Company was converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra, on May 24, 2021. The Company carry on the business of Diagnostic Centre, such as X-Ray, Sonography, 2 D ECHO, PFT, CST, C.T. Scan, MRI etc., Blood Bank, Pathology Laboratories, Dialysis Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Burn & Poisoning Centre and Poly Clinic.Nidan was established as a Proprietary Firm in 1994 by Promoter, Dr. Nitin Vithalrao Throve in the Northern District of Mumbai where diagnostic services was provided under one roof at reliable and affordable price. The Company came into existence in year 2000. The business was carried out under the sole proprietorship, which was later taken over by the Company in 2000. From the year 2000 onwards, he expanded the diagnostics business by setting up various cent
Read More
The Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd is ₹39.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd is 0 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd is ₹27 and ₹41.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.57%, 3 Years at -17.69%, 1 Year at -14.31%, 6 Month at -23.44%, 3 Month at -10.44% and 1 Month at -0.52%.
