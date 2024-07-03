Summary

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Private Limited on December 05, 2000 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company name was changed from Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Private Limited to Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Private Limited and obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the status if the Company was converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra, on May 24, 2021. The Company carry on the business of Diagnostic Centre, such as X-Ray, Sonography, 2 D ECHO, PFT, CST, C.T. Scan, MRI etc., Blood Bank, Pathology Laboratories, Dialysis Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Burn & Poisoning Centre and Poly Clinic.Nidan was established as a Proprietary Firm in 1994 by Promoter, Dr. Nitin Vithalrao Throve in the Northern District of Mumbai where diagnostic services was provided under one roof at reliable and affordable price. The Company came into existence in year 2000. The business was carried out under the sole proprietorship, which was later taken over by the Company in 2000. From the year 2000 onwards, he expanded the diagnostics business by setting up various cent

