iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.5
(3.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

20.79

22.18

20.6

yoy growth (%)

-6.26

7.64

Raw materials

-2.2

-2.54

-1.72

As % of sales

10.62

11.47

8.34

Employee costs

-2.68

-2.85

-2.43

As % of sales

12.9

12.87

11.83

Other costs

-7.01

-9.14

-8.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.72

41.22

41.74

Operating profit

8.88

7.63

7.84

OPM

42.74

34.42

38.06

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.18

-3.23

Interest expense

-3.46

-3.74

-4.75

Other income

1.06

0

0.36

Profit before tax

3.3

0.71

0.22

Taxes

-0.99

0

0

Tax rate

-30.27

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.3

0.71

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

2.3

0.71

0.22

yoy growth (%)

222.19

219.73

NPM

11.07

3.22

1.08

Nidan Laborator. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.