|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
20.79
22.18
20.6
yoy growth (%)
-6.26
7.64
Raw materials
-2.2
-2.54
-1.72
As % of sales
10.62
11.47
8.34
Employee costs
-2.68
-2.85
-2.43
As % of sales
12.9
12.87
11.83
Other costs
-7.01
-9.14
-8.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.72
41.22
41.74
Operating profit
8.88
7.63
7.84
OPM
42.74
34.42
38.06
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.18
-3.23
Interest expense
-3.46
-3.74
-4.75
Other income
1.06
0
0.36
Profit before tax
3.3
0.71
0.22
Taxes
-0.99
0
0
Tax rate
-30.27
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.3
0.71
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
2.3
0.71
0.22
yoy growth (%)
222.19
219.73
NPM
11.07
3.22
1.08
