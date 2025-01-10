Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.9
13.9
13.9
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.31
55.54
52
3.43
Net Worth
66.21
69.44
65.9
13.33
Minority Interest
Debt
12.44
10.93
19.29
38.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
78.65
80.37
85.19
51.37
Fixed Assets
17.99
21.39
24.27
20.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.82
0.48
0.45
0.25
Networking Capital
56.98
50.08
52.37
23.41
Inventories
0.3
0.37
0.22
0.11
Inventory Days
1.93
Sundry Debtors
0.52
6.03
5.36
5.43
Debtor Days
95.32
Other Current Assets
60.07
47.71
50.08
20.24
Sundry Creditors
-0.73
-0.21
-1.15
-1.29
Creditor Days
22.64
Other Current Liabilities
-3.18
-3.82
-2.14
-1.08
Cash
2.85
8.42
8.1
7.3
Total Assets
78.64
80.37
85.19
51.37
