Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.6
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:45 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd

Nidan Laborator. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

3.3

0.71

0.22

Depreciation

-3.18

-3.18

-3.23

Tax paid

-0.99

0

0

Working capital

-3.88

6.08

Other operating items

Operating

-4.76

3.6

Capital expenditure

1.34

-4.09

Free cash flow

-3.42

-0.48

Equity raised

2.25

0.82

Investing

-0.26

0

Financing

13.63

6.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.2

7.31

