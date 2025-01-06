Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
3.3
0.71
0.22
Depreciation
-3.18
-3.18
-3.23
Tax paid
-0.99
0
0
Working capital
-3.88
6.08
Other operating items
Operating
-4.76
3.6
Capital expenditure
1.34
-4.09
Free cash flow
-3.42
-0.48
Equity raised
2.25
0.82
Investing
-0.26
0
Financing
13.63
6.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.2
7.31
