To the Members of

Nidan Laboratories and Healthcare Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Nidan Laboratories and Healthcare Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements".) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the afore said financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report

Other information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations

Management and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we consider appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give in the Annexure "A", statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards as specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in Annexure B"

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. As stated in note 3 (h) to the financial statements.

(a) No final dividend was proposed in the previous year by the company and hence reporting on compliance under Section 123 of the Act, is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not declared or paid any interim dividend during the year or until the date of this report and hence reporting on compliance under Section 123 of the Act, is not applicable.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and hence reporting on Compliance under section 123 of the Act is not applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except from 1st April 2023 to 17th August 2023. (Refer Note 39 to the financial statement) Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 st March 2024.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure "A"

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 1, under Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) a) A The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and equipment, capital work in progress.

B The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties so to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements as a part of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in progress and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for the following:.

Description of property Gross Carrying value as at 31st March 2024) (Rs in lakhs) Carrying value in the financial statements as at 31st March 2024 (Rs in lakhs) Held in name of Whether promoter, Director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of company Also indicate if in dispute Freehold Property – Shop at Virar Thakur arcade 50.27 50.27 Dr Nitin Thorve Yes 18 years (Since 2006) Payment done by the company but agreement entered in the name of the Dr Nitin Thorve, Director of Abhi Diagnostic Private Limited (Currently known as Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Limited

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified at reasonable interval by the management. In our opinion, the coverage & procedure of such verification is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crores from banks by hypothecation of equitable mortgage of properties. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii) (b) of the Order are applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to companies during the year, details of the loan is stated in sub-clause

(a) below. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year (a) The Company has provided loans during the year and details of which are given below:

(Rs in lakhs)

Particulars Loans Guarantees Security Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Subsidiaries - Nil Nil Associate - Nil Nil Joint Venture - Nil Nil Others* 4264.65 Nil Nil Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases** Subsidiaries - Nil Nil Associate - Nil Nil Joint Venture - Nil Nil Others 5249.78 Nil Nil

‘* The amount reported does not include interest component

‘* *The amounts reported are at gross amounts (including interest accrued)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) In case of the loans , schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated in some cases. In the absence of stipulation of repayment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given and records examined by us, there are no loans granted which have fallen due during the year have been renewed to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties (f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable, in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities during the year, as applicable except in case of some parties where interest has been charged for half of the year on the loan / advance in the nature of loan given details of which is given below.

Rs in lakhs

Particulars Name of the company / Party Amount involved Amount as at 31st March 2024 Remarks 1 Amol Hanumant Nikam 100.00 13.50 Since the party were not in a position to pay interest for the second half of the year 2 Avishkar Impex 750.00 101.25 3 Hanumant Narayan Nikam 100.00 113.50 4 Interest charged only for the half Oval Enterprises Private Limited 400.00 54.00 5 year RHCGlobal Exports Private Limited 700.00 544.50 6 Rockhard Metals Private Limited 500.00 67.50 7 VC Metals Private Limited 373.50 61.43

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) Having regard to the nature of the Companys business / activities, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Employees State Insurance Act, 1948, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities, though there have been delay in payment of Provident fund & ESIC and Slight delay in payment of TDS. We have been informed that the provisions of the Service Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Excise, duty of Customs, Value Added Tax are not applicable to the Company. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Act, 1948, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as given below Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues Outstanding for more than Six months and its subsequent payment is given below

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in lakhs) Period to which amount relates Due date Date of payment Remarks if any Income Tax Act 1961 Advance Income Tax 50.62 FY 2023-24 15th Sept 2023 -- Advance Tax for 1st & Second qtr not paid

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, there are no outstanding dues of income-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues on account of any dispute.

(vii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) Since the company is not having any Subsidiaries, associate & joint venture the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Since the company is not having any Subsidiaries, associate & joint venture the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under paragraph (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year (b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b), and ( c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary / Associate/ Joint Venture. Accordingly, there is no preparation of consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - "B" to the Independent Auditors on the financial statement of Nidan Laboratories and Healthcare Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of

Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements of Nidan Laboratories and Healthcare Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.