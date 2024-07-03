Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd Summary

Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Limited was originally incorporated as Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Private Limited on December 05, 2000 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, Company name was changed from Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Private Limited to Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Private Limited and obtained fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 24, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Subsequently, the status if the Company was converted into a Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Nidan Laboratories And Healthcare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion to Public Limited Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra, on May 24, 2021. The Company carry on the business of Diagnostic Centre, such as X-Ray, Sonography, 2 D ECHO, PFT, CST, C.T. Scan, MRI etc., Blood Bank, Pathology Laboratories, Dialysis Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Burn & Poisoning Centre and Poly Clinic.Nidan was established as a Proprietary Firm in 1994 by Promoter, Dr. Nitin Vithalrao Throve in the Northern District of Mumbai where diagnostic services was provided under one roof at reliable and affordable price. The Company came into existence in year 2000. The business was carried out under the sole proprietorship, which was later taken over by the Company in 2000. From the year 2000 onwards, he expanded the diagnostics business by setting up various centres within the Northern District of Mumbai and Pune and Southern District of Pune. Nearly 30 diagnostic cum collection centres are operational under the brand name of Nidan Healthcare and offer radiology, neurology, cardiology, dental as well as pathology services. Out of the 35 Centres, 16 centres are under the Franchisee model where 1 centre acts as a fully operated diagnostic centre and 15 centres act solely as standalone collection centres. The Company provide integrated diagnostics services to more than 1 million patients per year. To enable the patients easily distinguish its pathology and radiology services, the Company introduced NIDANPATH and NIDAN DIAGNOSTICS respectively in the year 2017. Since 2000, private and government hospitals have been using the services and diagnostics centres for various pathology and radiology tests. The Company successfully set its diagnostics centre in Asian Heart Hospital, Mumbai under the name of Asian Nidan Imaging Centre. The Company offer a comprehensive range of approximately 740 routine and 3000 specialized pathology tests and approximately 220 basic and 320 advanced radiology tests that cover a range of specialties and disciplines. In November 2021, the Company made an Initial Offer of 40,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs. 50 Crore. The diagnostic services of Nidan are provided by a medical professional team consisting of 94 laboratory doctors, radiologists, physicians and 256 well-trained technical staff in the operational network. All of the Company centres are Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) accreditations. The diagnostic centres of the Company are designed in accordance with certain specifications, which include requirements in relation to design of work area, physical infrastructure and placement of technical equipment. The Company specializes in all diagnostic services under one roof consisting of all kind of Pathological tests of Blood, Urine, Stool, etc., Radiological tests like CT Scan, MRI, X-Ray, Ultrasound Sonography, Cardiological Tests like ECG, Stress Test, 2 D Echo, etc., Neurological Test like EMG, EEG, etc.The Company test menu includes pathology tests ranging from basic biochemistry and clinical pathology to cytogenetic and high-end molecular diagnostic tests, and radiology tests ranging from basic echocardiograms, X-Rays and ultrasounds to advanced radiology tests including computerized tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans. The Company offer a broad spectrum of health and wellness packages to customers as per their requirements. It focus on a customer centric approach to enhance the overall quality of services for optimal customer satisfaction. For convenience of the customers, Nidan Labs & Healthcare provide value-added services such as home collection of specimens, house calls and various delivery or access modes, i.e., at diagnostic Centres, SMS, email, web and mobile portal for test reports. Several factors, including the strength of its brand, integrated services model, quality of diagnostic services, center infrastructure and customer experience, convenience of operational network and home collection in core geographies are the important differentiating factors in customer choosing clients as their preferred diagnostic service provider, which helps them in retaining customers, and sets them apart from its competitors..