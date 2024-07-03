Summary

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, a trust hospital, was originally incorporated as Kalaivani Health Centre Pvt. Limited on 14 March, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Lotus Eye Care Hospital Pvt. Limited on 23 January, 2006 and later on, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on October 16, 2007 and subsequently, the name was changed to Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Limited on April 12, 2013. Dr S.K.Sundaramoorthy promoted the Company.Lotus Eye Care Hospital is the state of art eye care hospital group successfully functioning in South India with specialization in super-specialty service related to eye care. The Company is engaged in the field of Ophthalmology (Eye) and its related operation. It has 7 centres at Peelamedu, R.S. Puram, Mettupalayam, Tirupur, Salem, Cochin and Mulanthuruthy. Lotus has two centers in Coimbatore, one in down town and another in civil aerodrome inaugurated in the year 2002. The Salem Center is located in the heart of the city and it was started in the year 2004. The Tirupur Center started in 2007 is also functioning in prime location in the city. These hospitals have hi-tech eye care equipments and ophthalmic experts backed by well-trained paramedical and administrative team. All the centers have fully computerized modern setup manned by medical and administrative staff. The network of eye care hospitals has 9 operation theatres and 3 Lasik laser equipments. Most of the eye operations are performed as a day care proc

