SectorHealthcare
Open₹76
Prev. Close₹72.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹121.24
Day's High₹78.7
Day's Low₹70.3
52 Week's High₹95.6
52 Week's Low₹48.5
Book Value₹28.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.79
P/E106.52
EPS0.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.8
20.8
20.8
20.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.61
36.78
33.81
31.9
Net Worth
59.41
57.58
54.61
52.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.36
40.55
38.02
33.96
yoy growth (%)
-20.18
6.65
11.94
9.09
Raw materials
-9.76
-11.86
-11.01
-10.91
As % of sales
30.16
29.25
28.97
32.14
Employee costs
-6.97
-8.93
-8.66
-7.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.91
2.14
1.66
0.45
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.49
-3.37
-3.44
Tax paid
-0.42
-0.39
0.04
0.02
Working capital
3.08
3.66
-1.44
0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.18
6.65
11.94
9.09
Op profit growth
-6.58
-9.62
30.18
-17.18
EBIT growth
-10.93
29.45
232.88
862.24
Net profit growth
47.28
-39.05
293.4
340.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
D R Kaarthikeyan
Independent Director
S S Badrinath
Independent Director
Yogesh Shah
Independent Director
M Alagiriswamy
Managing Director
Sangeetha Sundaramoorthy
Chairman
Kaveetha Sundaramoorthy
Additional Director
S Natesan
Additional Director
K S Ramalaingam
Company Secretary
M Achuth menon,
Additional Director
Karthik Veeramani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, a trust hospital, was originally incorporated as Kalaivani Health Centre Pvt. Limited on 14 March, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Lotus Eye Care Hospital Pvt. Limited on 23 January, 2006 and later on, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on October 16, 2007 and subsequently, the name was changed to Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Limited on April 12, 2013. Dr S.K.Sundaramoorthy promoted the Company.Lotus Eye Care Hospital is the state of art eye care hospital group successfully functioning in South India with specialization in super-specialty service related to eye care. The Company is engaged in the field of Ophthalmology (Eye) and its related operation. It has 7 centres at Peelamedu, R.S. Puram, Mettupalayam, Tirupur, Salem, Cochin and Mulanthuruthy. Lotus has two centers in Coimbatore, one in down town and another in civil aerodrome inaugurated in the year 2002. The Salem Center is located in the heart of the city and it was started in the year 2004. The Tirupur Center started in 2007 is also functioning in prime location in the city. These hospitals have hi-tech eye care equipments and ophthalmic experts backed by well-trained paramedical and administrative team. All the centers have fully computerized modern setup manned by medical and administrative staff. The network of eye care hospitals has 9 operation theatres and 3 Lasik laser equipments. Most of the eye operations are performed as a day care proc
The Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd is ₹151.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd is 106.52 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd is ₹48.5 and ₹95.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.76%, 3 Years at 11.09%, 1 Year at -20.52%, 6 Month at 22.35%, 3 Month at -11.25% and 1 Month at -2.86%.
