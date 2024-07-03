iifl-logo-icon 1
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd Share Price

72.99
(1.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:56 PM

  • Open76
  • Day's High78.7
  • 52 Wk High95.6
  • Prev. Close72.05
  • Day's Low70.3
  • 52 Wk Low 48.5
  • Turnover (lac)121.24
  • P/E106.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.92
  • EPS0.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

76

Prev. Close

72.05

Turnover(Lac.)

121.24

Day's High

78.7

Day's Low

70.3

52 Week's High

95.6

52 Week's Low

48.5

Book Value

28.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.79

P/E

106.52

EPS

0.69

Divi. Yield

0

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

24 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2023

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|02:34 PM

06 Jan, 2025|02:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.77%

Foreign: 18.77%

Indian: 21.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 59.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.8

20.8

20.8

20.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.61

36.78

33.81

31.9

Net Worth

59.41

57.58

54.61

52.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.36

40.55

38.02

33.96

yoy growth (%)

-20.18

6.65

11.94

9.09

Raw materials

-9.76

-11.86

-11.01

-10.91

As % of sales

30.16

29.25

28.97

32.14

Employee costs

-6.97

-8.93

-8.66

-7.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.91

2.14

1.66

0.45

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.49

-3.37

-3.44

Tax paid

-0.42

-0.39

0.04

0.02

Working capital

3.08

3.66

-1.44

0.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.18

6.65

11.94

9.09

Op profit growth

-6.58

-9.62

30.18

-17.18

EBIT growth

-10.93

29.45

232.88

862.24

Net profit growth

47.28

-39.05

293.4

340.47

No Record Found

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

D R Kaarthikeyan

Independent Director

S S Badrinath

Independent Director

Yogesh Shah

Independent Director

M Alagiriswamy

Managing Director

Sangeetha Sundaramoorthy

Chairman

Kaveetha Sundaramoorthy

Additional Director

S Natesan

Additional Director

K S Ramalaingam

Company Secretary

M Achuth menon,

Additional Director

Karthik Veeramani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd
Summary

Summary

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, a trust hospital, was originally incorporated as Kalaivani Health Centre Pvt. Limited on 14 March, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Lotus Eye Care Hospital Pvt. Limited on 23 January, 2006 and later on, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on October 16, 2007 and subsequently, the name was changed to Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Limited on April 12, 2013. Dr S.K.Sundaramoorthy promoted the Company.Lotus Eye Care Hospital is the state of art eye care hospital group successfully functioning in South India with specialization in super-specialty service related to eye care. The Company is engaged in the field of Ophthalmology (Eye) and its related operation. It has 7 centres at Peelamedu, R.S. Puram, Mettupalayam, Tirupur, Salem, Cochin and Mulanthuruthy. Lotus has two centers in Coimbatore, one in down town and another in civil aerodrome inaugurated in the year 2002. The Salem Center is located in the heart of the city and it was started in the year 2004. The Tirupur Center started in 2007 is also functioning in prime location in the city. These hospitals have hi-tech eye care equipments and ophthalmic experts backed by well-trained paramedical and administrative team. All the centers have fully computerized modern setup manned by medical and administrative staff. The network of eye care hospitals has 9 operation theatres and 3 Lasik laser equipments. Most of the eye operations are performed as a day care proc
Company FAQs

What is the Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd share price today?

The Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹72.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd is ₹151.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd is 106.52 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd is ₹48.5 and ₹95.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd?

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.76%, 3 Years at 11.09%, 1 Year at -20.52%, 6 Month at 22.35%, 3 Month at -11.25% and 1 Month at -2.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.03 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 59.94 %

