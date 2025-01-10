To the Members of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Evaluation of uncertain tax positions The Company operates in multiple jurisdictions and is subject to periodic challenges by local tax authorities on a range of tax matters during the normal course of business including direct & indirect tax matters and forum. These involve significant management judgment to determine the possible outcome of the uncertain tax positions, consequently having an impact on related accounting and disclosures in the financial statements. (Refer Note 38 to the financial statements) Our audit procedures include the following substantive procedures: Obtained understanding of key uncertain tax positions; Read and analyzed select key correspondences including responses to the tax authorities; Discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated management’s underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions and the possible outcome of the disputed cases. We agreed with the management’s evaluation.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, for example, Corporate Overview, Statutory Section (such as Directors Report to the Shareholders, Corporate Governance Report and Business Review such as Management Discussion and Analysis) but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s management and the board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also (a)Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b)Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in; (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2.As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the

Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March

31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting. g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position inits financial statements [Refer Note no: 38 of Financial Statements].

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts forwhich there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds

(which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b)The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c)Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v.(a) The final dividend proposed by the company in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

(b)The Company has not declared or paid any interim dividend during the year.

(c)The Board of Directors have not recommended any final dividend for the financial year ended 31st

March, 2024.

vi.The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trial feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trial as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Anbarasu and Jalapathi Chartered AccountantsFirm Registration No.: 010795S (sd.) CA. S.Anbarasu Coimbatore, Partner Membership No.: 212299 May 27, 2024. UDIN: 24212299BKENOX2228

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditor Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i)a. (A) The Company is in the process of updating its records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. However, an item wise list of Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use asset) containing the particulars for calculation of depreciation is maintained.

(B) The Company is in the process of updating its records showing full particulars and details of intangible assets. However, an item wise list of intangible assets containing the particulars for calculation of amortization is maintained.

b. All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a phased program of verification based on the item wise list maintained for computation of depreciation which, in our opinion, needs to be strengthened having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. As explained to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. However, in the absence of complete information in fixed asset register as stated in clause (a) above, we are unable to comment on the discrepancies.

c. Based on the examination of title deeds provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- to-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No such proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the

Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)a. As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year and there were no material discrepancies noticed on physical verification carried out during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted and loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments, provided any guarantee or security to company covered under section

185 and hence reporting clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) As explained to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statue Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount (Rs.in lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals), Coimbatore 2016-17 55.40 Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added tax High Court of Kerala 2011-12 21.61 Kerala Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax Kerala Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal 2013-14 5.16 Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance Labour Court, Salem 2014-19 6.95

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to unrecorded income that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us,

a. The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutionor other lender. c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable. e. The Company does not have any investments in subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable. f. The Company does not have any investments in subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of

shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year. c. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the

Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. b. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than on-going projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a Special

Account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 35 to the financial statements.

(xxi) The Company has no subsidiary and hence Clause 3(xxi) is not applicable.

For Anbarasu and Jalapathi Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 010795S (sd.) CA. S.Anbarasu Partner Coimbatore, May 27, 2024. Membership No.: 212299 UDIN: 24212299BKENOX2228

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors’ Report:

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Lotus

Eye Hospital and Institute Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.