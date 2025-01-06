Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.91
2.14
1.66
0.45
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.49
-3.37
-3.44
Tax paid
-0.42
-0.39
0.04
0.02
Working capital
3.08
3.66
-1.44
0.83
Other operating items
Operating
2.23
2.92
-3.1
-2.13
Capital expenditure
0.09
1.89
4.29
0.79
Free cash flow
2.33
4.81
1.18
-1.33
Equity raised
60.79
59.23
58.39
58.54
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.72
0.61
-0.19
0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
1.03
1.03
Net in cash
63.84
64.65
60.42
58.43
