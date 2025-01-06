iifl-logo-icon 1
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd Cash Flow Statement

71.35
(-0.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd

Lotus Eye Hospit FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.91

2.14

1.66

0.45

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.49

-3.37

-3.44

Tax paid

-0.42

-0.39

0.04

0.02

Working capital

3.08

3.66

-1.44

0.83

Other operating items

Operating

2.23

2.92

-3.1

-2.13

Capital expenditure

0.09

1.89

4.29

0.79

Free cash flow

2.33

4.81

1.18

-1.33

Equity raised

60.79

59.23

58.39

58.54

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.72

0.61

-0.19

0.18

Dividends paid

0

0

1.03

1.03

Net in cash

63.84

64.65

60.42

58.43

