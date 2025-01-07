Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.36
40.55
38.02
33.96
yoy growth (%)
-20.18
6.65
11.94
9.09
Raw materials
-9.76
-11.86
-11.01
-10.91
As % of sales
30.16
29.25
28.97
32.14
Employee costs
-6.97
-8.93
-8.66
-7.46
As % of sales
21.53
22.04
22.79
21.98
Other costs
-12.06
-15.93
-14.11
-12.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.28
39.29
37.13
36.32
Operating profit
3.56
3.81
4.22
3.24
OPM
11
9.4
11.1
9.54
Depreciation
-2.33
-2.49
-3.37
-3.44
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.07
-0.05
-0.06
Other income
0.74
0.9
0.86
0.71
Profit before tax
1.91
2.14
1.66
0.45
Taxes
-0.42
-0.39
0.04
0.02
Tax rate
-22.19
-18.19
2.66
5.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.48
1.75
1.7
0.47
Exceptional items
0.08
-0.69
0.04
-0.03
Net profit
1.56
1.06
1.74
0.44
yoy growth (%)
47.28
-39.05
293.4
340.47
NPM
4.84
2.62
4.59
1.3
