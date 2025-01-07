iifl-logo-icon 1
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.36

40.55

38.02

33.96

yoy growth (%)

-20.18

6.65

11.94

9.09

Raw materials

-9.76

-11.86

-11.01

-10.91

As % of sales

30.16

29.25

28.97

32.14

Employee costs

-6.97

-8.93

-8.66

-7.46

As % of sales

21.53

22.04

22.79

21.98

Other costs

-12.06

-15.93

-14.11

-12.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.28

39.29

37.13

36.32

Operating profit

3.56

3.81

4.22

3.24

OPM

11

9.4

11.1

9.54

Depreciation

-2.33

-2.49

-3.37

-3.44

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.07

-0.05

-0.06

Other income

0.74

0.9

0.86

0.71

Profit before tax

1.91

2.14

1.66

0.45

Taxes

-0.42

-0.39

0.04

0.02

Tax rate

-22.19

-18.19

2.66

5.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.48

1.75

1.7

0.47

Exceptional items

0.08

-0.69

0.04

-0.03

Net profit

1.56

1.06

1.74

0.44

yoy growth (%)

47.28

-39.05

293.4

340.47

NPM

4.84

2.62

4.59

1.3

