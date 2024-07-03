Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd Summary

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd, a trust hospital, was originally incorporated as Kalaivani Health Centre Pvt. Limited on 14 March, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Lotus Eye Care Hospital Pvt. Limited on 23 January, 2006 and later on, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on October 16, 2007 and subsequently, the name was changed to Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Limited on April 12, 2013. Dr S.K.Sundaramoorthy promoted the Company.Lotus Eye Care Hospital is the state of art eye care hospital group successfully functioning in South India with specialization in super-specialty service related to eye care. The Company is engaged in the field of Ophthalmology (Eye) and its related operation. It has 7 centres at Peelamedu, R.S. Puram, Mettupalayam, Tirupur, Salem, Cochin and Mulanthuruthy. Lotus has two centers in Coimbatore, one in down town and another in civil aerodrome inaugurated in the year 2002. The Salem Center is located in the heart of the city and it was started in the year 2004. The Tirupur Center started in 2007 is also functioning in prime location in the city. These hospitals have hi-tech eye care equipments and ophthalmic experts backed by well-trained paramedical and administrative team. All the centers have fully computerized modern setup manned by medical and administrative staff. The network of eye care hospitals has 9 operation theatres and 3 Lasik laser equipments. Most of the eye operations are performed as a day care procedure and therefore the company has maintained optimum number of beds. The hospitals total bed strength of all the centers is 120 beds excluding eye camp beds. In the year 1998, Lotus introduced Multi Scan Lasik and in the year 2002 Wave front based Esiris Custom Lasik for the first time in India. Lotus was the first Eye hospital in South East Asia to have Epilasik in July 2004. In the year June 2005 Lotus introduced the most advanced technology of Zyoptix and combined two superior technologies Epilasik and Zyoptix known as Zyoptix Integrated Epilasik to achieve supervision. In the year 2006-2007, Dr. S.K.S.Eye Care Centre Pvt. Ltd., (Dr S K Sundaramoorthy promoter of the company) was merged with company w.e.f. 01 December, 2006.The Company opened a new Center in Tirupur in June, 2007. The Company raised Rs 38 Crores by issue of 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at premium of Rs. 28 per share to finance the part of expansion project on 27 June, 2008 and the shares got listed both Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange on 11th July, 2008. It launched Intralasa Lasik/ Zyoptix Laser Technology in 2009; opened a new center in Mettupalayam in 2010; opened new center in Kochi, Kerala; introduced Zyoptix Supracor in Tamilnadu; launched Zyoptix Ultimate 217P technology in 2011. In 2013, it launched LenSx for Laser Cataract and Laser Corneal Surgery; in 2014, opened Mulanthuruthy Centre in Kerala; launched Keralas 1st ReLEx SMILE at Kochi in 2016; launched Schwind Amaris 750Hz Touch Free Lasik Technology at RS Puram in 2019 and opened Saravanampatti Centre in Coimbatore in 2023.