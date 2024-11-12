|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of unaudited standalone financial results for the half year and period ended September 30th 2024. approval of unaudited standalone financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|The Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 12th august approved the unaudited standalone results for the quarter and financial year ended June 30th 2024
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|27 May 2024
|The Board of Directors of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Limited approved the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors wishes to tell the shareholders that we are not considering Final dividend this time considering the expansion plans of the company but we assure the shareholders that we will be considering an interim dividend during the financial year 2024-25 The Board of directors of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Limited approved the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|LOTUS EYE HOSPITAL AND INSTITUTE LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 14 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2024. Financial results. Approved unaudited standalone results for the quarter and period ended December 31st 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
