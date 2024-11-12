iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd Board Meeting

68.81
(2.44%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:18 PM

Lotus Eye Hospit CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Lotus Eye Hospital And Institute Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of unaudited standalone financial results for the half year and period ended September 30th 2024. approval of unaudited standalone financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
The Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 12th august approved the unaudited standalone results for the quarter and financial year ended June 30th 2024
Board Meeting27 May 202427 May 2024
The Board of Directors of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Limited approved the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors wishes to tell the shareholders that we are not considering Final dividend this time considering the expansion plans of the company but we assure the shareholders that we will be considering an interim dividend during the financial year 2024-25 The Board of directors of Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute Limited approved the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
LOTUS EYE HOSPITAL AND INSTITUTE LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 14 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2024. Financial results. Approved unaudited standalone results for the quarter and period ended December 31st 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Lotus Eye Hospit: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.