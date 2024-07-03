Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹920.7
Prev. Close₹914.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,233.67
Day's High₹1,055
Day's Low₹908
52 Week's High₹1,050.15
52 Week's Low₹554.1
Book Value₹100.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,394.04
P/E54.46
EPS16.77
Divi. Yield1.97
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
87.14
71.85
52.9
52.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
426.67
449.19
467.8
392.59
Net Worth
513.81
521.04
520.7
445.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
561.53
474.27
400
331.79
yoy growth (%)
18.39
18.56
20.55
11.51
Raw materials
-165.23
-160.55
-112.34
-90.84
As % of sales
29.42
33.85
28.08
27.37
Employee costs
-58.82
-56.79
-45.75
-32.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
207.38
161.28
156.33
150.15
Depreciation
-28.47
-21.08
-19.54
-12.08
Tax paid
-55.33
-41.51
-32.68
-51.92
Working capital
67.33
22.23
-22.08
-14.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.39
18.56
20.55
11.51
Op profit growth
35.19
2.41
19.92
21.17
EBIT growth
29.52
2.72
4.7
31.56
Net profit growth
26.95
50.99
-17.4
105.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
571.88
526.67
588.86
494.62
433.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
571.88
526.67
588.86
494.62
433.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.76
9.6
29.25
12.43
8.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
GOPAL SHIVRAM HEGDE
Independent Director
Neetin Shivajirao Desai
Independent Director
VISHWAS MADHAV KULKARNI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RAMJEE DORAI
Independent Director
Indumati Gopinathan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dhaval Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dharmil Sheth
Chairman & MD & CEO
Rahul Guha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hardik Dedhia
Independent Director
Prapti Ishwar Gilada
Independent Director
Harshil Jiten Vora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
Summary
Thyrocare Technologies Limited was incorporated in January, 2000. The Company operates in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories and hospitals in India.As of 31 March 2024, the Company offered 929 distinct tests and 90 profiles of tests to detect a number of disorders, including thyroid disorders, growth disorders, metabolism disorders, auto-immunity, diabetes, anemia, cardiovascular disorders, infertility and various infectious diseases. Their 43 profiles are administered under its reputed Aarogyam brand, which offers patients a suite of wellness and preventive health care tests. The Company primarily operates its testing services through a fully automated Centralised Processing Laboratory (the CPL) and has expanded its operations to include a network of Regional Processing Laboratories (RPLs). The company currently operates 25 RPLs, one in each of New Delhi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Bhopal, Mumbai Patna and Chennai, which process samples sourced from their respective regions.Nueclear Healthcare Limited (NHL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Thyrocare Technologies, is engaged in PET-CT Scan imaging diagnostic business. NHL currently has 10 active operating PET-CT scanners in 8 imaging centers: two in Navi Mumbai, two in New Delhi, one each in Hyderabad, Central Mumbai, Western Mumbai, Baroda, Nashik and Bangalore. NHL also owns and operates a medical cyclotron unit in Nav
Read More
The Thyrocare Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1017.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd is ₹5394.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd is 54.46 and 10.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thyrocare Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd is ₹554.1 and ₹1050.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.41%, 3 Years at -6.31%, 1 Year at 38.16%, 6 Month at 42.73%, 3 Month at 13.02% and 1 Month at -9.75%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.