Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Share Price

1,017.9
(11.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 920.7
  Day's High: 1,055
  52 Wk High: 1,050.15
  Prev. Close: 914.55
  Day's Low: 908
  52 Wk Low: 554.1
  Turnover (lac): 9,233.67
  P/E: 54.46
  Face Value: 10
  Book Value: 100.85
  EPS: 16.77
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 5,394.04
  Div. Yield: 1.97
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

920.7

Prev. Close

914.55

Turnover(Lac.)

9,233.67

Day's High

1,055

Day's Low

908

52 Week's High

1,050.15

52 Week's Low

554.1

Book Value

100.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,394.04

P/E

54.46

EPS

16.77

Divi. Yield

1.97

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 18

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.11%

Non-Promoter- 16.72%

Institutions: 16.72%

Non-Institutions: 12.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

87.14

71.85

52.9

52.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

426.67

449.19

467.8

392.59

Net Worth

513.81

521.04

520.7

445.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

561.53

474.27

400

331.79

yoy growth (%)

18.39

18.56

20.55

11.51

Raw materials

-165.23

-160.55

-112.34

-90.84

As % of sales

29.42

33.85

28.08

27.37

Employee costs

-58.82

-56.79

-45.75

-32.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

207.38

161.28

156.33

150.15

Depreciation

-28.47

-21.08

-19.54

-12.08

Tax paid

-55.33

-41.51

-32.68

-51.92

Working capital

67.33

22.23

-22.08

-14.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.39

18.56

20.55

11.51

Op profit growth

35.19

2.41

19.92

21.17

EBIT growth

29.52

2.72

4.7

31.56

Net profit growth

26.95

50.99

-17.4

105.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

571.88

526.67

588.86

494.62

433.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

571.88

526.67

588.86

494.62

433.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.76

9.6

29.25

12.43

8.24

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

GOPAL SHIVRAM HEGDE

Independent Director

Neetin Shivajirao Desai

Independent Director

VISHWAS MADHAV KULKARNI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RAMJEE DORAI

Independent Director

Indumati Gopinathan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dhaval Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dharmil Sheth

Chairman & MD & CEO

Rahul Guha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hardik Dedhia

Independent Director

Prapti Ishwar Gilada

Independent Director

Harshil Jiten Vora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

Summary

Thyrocare Technologies Limited was incorporated in January, 2000. The Company operates in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories and hospitals in India.As of 31 March 2024, the Company offered 929 distinct tests and 90 profiles of tests to detect a number of disorders, including thyroid disorders, growth disorders, metabolism disorders, auto-immunity, diabetes, anemia, cardiovascular disorders, infertility and various infectious diseases. Their 43 profiles are administered under its reputed Aarogyam brand, which offers patients a suite of wellness and preventive health care tests. The Company primarily operates its testing services through a fully automated Centralised Processing Laboratory (the CPL) and has expanded its operations to include a network of Regional Processing Laboratories (RPLs). The company currently operates 25 RPLs, one in each of New Delhi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Bhopal, Mumbai Patna and Chennai, which process samples sourced from their respective regions.Nueclear Healthcare Limited (NHL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Thyrocare Technologies, is engaged in PET-CT Scan imaging diagnostic business. NHL currently has 10 active operating PET-CT scanners in 8 imaging centers: two in Navi Mumbai, two in New Delhi, one each in Hyderabad, Central Mumbai, Western Mumbai, Baroda, Nashik and Bangalore. NHL also owns and operates a medical cyclotron unit in Nav
Company FAQs

What is the Thyrocare Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Thyrocare Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1017.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd is ₹5394.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd is 54.46 and 10.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thyrocare Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd is ₹554.1 and ₹1050.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd?

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.41%, 3 Years at -6.31%, 1 Year at 38.16%, 6 Month at 42.73%, 3 Month at 13.02% and 1 Month at -9.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.11 %
Institutions - 16.73 %
Public - 12.16 %

