Summary

Thyrocare Technologies Limited was incorporated in January, 2000. The Company operates in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories and hospitals in India.As of 31 March 2024, the Company offered 929 distinct tests and 90 profiles of tests to detect a number of disorders, including thyroid disorders, growth disorders, metabolism disorders, auto-immunity, diabetes, anemia, cardiovascular disorders, infertility and various infectious diseases. Their 43 profiles are administered under its reputed Aarogyam brand, which offers patients a suite of wellness and preventive health care tests. The Company primarily operates its testing services through a fully automated Centralised Processing Laboratory (the CPL) and has expanded its operations to include a network of Regional Processing Laboratories (RPLs). The company currently operates 25 RPLs, one in each of New Delhi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Bhopal, Mumbai Patna and Chennai, which process samples sourced from their respective regions.Nueclear Healthcare Limited (NHL), the wholly owned subsidiary of Thyrocare Technologies, is engaged in PET-CT Scan imaging diagnostic business. NHL currently has 10 active operating PET-CT scanners in 8 imaging centers: two in Navi Mumbai, two in New Delhi, one each in Hyderabad, Central Mumbai, Western Mumbai, Baroda, Nashik and Bangalore. NHL also owns and operates a medical cyclotron unit in Nav

