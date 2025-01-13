Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
87.14
71.85
52.9
52.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
426.67
449.19
467.8
392.59
Net Worth
513.81
521.04
520.7
445.46
Minority Interest
Debt
38.82
21.17
21.43
9.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.14
0.75
0.48
1.51
Total Liabilities
553.77
542.96
542.61
456.6
Fixed Assets
160.05
157.49
151.54
127.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
291.46
273.94
259.39
273.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
25.31
22.05
16.23
16.37
Networking Capital
42.85
73.09
103.45
31.32
Inventories
45.69
27.05
24.22
22.16
Inventory Days
15.74
17.05
Sundry Debtors
40.2
83.31
92.78
44.29
Debtor Days
60.3
34.08
Other Current Assets
24.6
32.39
41.49
37.57
Sundry Creditors
-35.96
-28.96
-14.43
-27.16
Creditor Days
9.37
20.9
Other Current Liabilities
-31.68
-40.7
-40.61
-45.54
Cash
34.1
16.39
12
7.67
Total Assets
553.77
542.96
542.61
456.6
