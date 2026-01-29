iifl-logo

Thyrocare Q3 Update: Net Profit jumps ~37% y-o-y

29 Jan 2026 , 01:05 PM

Thyrocare Technologies posted a strong performance for the December quarter. Net profit for the period jumped 36.7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹26.1 Crore . In the previous corresponding period, the company posted a net profit of ₹19.1 Crore , supported by higher volumes and operating leverage.

Revenue from the operations jumped as much as 19.30% on a y-o-y basis to ₹182 Crore  in the December 2025 quarter. In the previous quarter, the company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹152.50 Crore . 

The business said that its operating performance also improved sharply with EBITDA surging from ₹39.70 Crore  to ₹58.30 Crore , registering a growth of 46.70% on a y-o-y basis. 

EBITDA margin for the period witnessed improvements to 32% against 26% in the previous corresponding quarter. This reflects on better cost efficiencies and increased benefits.

On a sequential basis, the company reported profit before tax of ₹36.60 Crore . 

For the nine months ended December 2025, Thyrocare posted a net profit of ₹105.20 Crore  as compared to ₹74 Crore  in the previous corresponding period. Revenue from operations for the period jumped to ₹563.60 Crore  versus ₹459.20 Crore  in the same quarter of previous year. 

Diagnostic Testing Services is the largest segment. It reported a revenue of ₹182.4 Crore  in Q3, up from ₹151.9 Crore  a year ago. It posted segment profit before tax of ₹36.8 Crore , reflecting strong operating leverage. 

