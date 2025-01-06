iifl-logo-icon 1
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,017.9
(11.30%)
Jan 6, 2025

Thyrocare Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

207.38

161.28

156.33

150.15

Depreciation

-28.47

-21.08

-19.54

-12.08

Tax paid

-55.33

-41.51

-32.68

-51.92

Working capital

67.33

22.23

-22.08

-14.1

Other operating items

Operating

190.91

120.92

82.03

72.04

Capital expenditure

53.35

25.82

41.26

24.96

Free cash flow

244.26

146.74

123.29

97

Equity raised

787.68

651.08

777.35

722.11

Investing

-14.42

34.44

-75.4

15.94

Financing

31.06

18.83

9.2

0

Dividends paid

79.31

52.84

132

53.73

Net in cash

1,127.89

903.93

966.44

888.79

