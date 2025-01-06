Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
207.38
161.28
156.33
150.15
Depreciation
-28.47
-21.08
-19.54
-12.08
Tax paid
-55.33
-41.51
-32.68
-51.92
Working capital
67.33
22.23
-22.08
-14.1
Other operating items
Operating
190.91
120.92
82.03
72.04
Capital expenditure
53.35
25.82
41.26
24.96
Free cash flow
244.26
146.74
123.29
97
Equity raised
787.68
651.08
777.35
722.11
Investing
-14.42
34.44
-75.4
15.94
Financing
31.06
18.83
9.2
0
Dividends paid
79.31
52.84
132
53.73
Net in cash
1,127.89
903.93
966.44
888.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.