Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

952
(-6.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

561.53

474.27

400

331.79

yoy growth (%)

18.39

18.56

20.55

11.51

Raw materials

-165.23

-160.55

-112.34

-90.84

As % of sales

29.42

33.85

28.08

27.37

Employee costs

-58.82

-56.79

-45.75

-32.48

As % of sales

10.47

11.97

11.43

9.79

Other costs

-106.65

-86.19

-75.2

-69.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.99

18.17

18.8

20.93

Operating profit

230.83

170.74

166.71

139

OPM

41.1

36

41.67

41.89

Depreciation

-28.47

-21.08

-19.54

-12.08

Interest expense

-2.38

-0.66

-1.32

-0.4

Other income

7.4

12.28

10.48

23.63

Profit before tax

207.38

161.28

156.33

150.15

Taxes

-55.33

-41.51

-32.68

-51.92

Tax rate

-26.68

-25.73

-20.9

-34.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

152.05

119.77

123.65

98.23

Exceptional items

0

0

-44.33

-2.19

Net profit

152.05

119.77

79.32

96.03

yoy growth (%)

26.95

50.99

-17.4

105.78

NPM

27.07

25.25

19.83

28.94

