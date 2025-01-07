Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
561.53
474.27
400
331.79
yoy growth (%)
18.39
18.56
20.55
11.51
Raw materials
-165.23
-160.55
-112.34
-90.84
As % of sales
29.42
33.85
28.08
27.37
Employee costs
-58.82
-56.79
-45.75
-32.48
As % of sales
10.47
11.97
11.43
9.79
Other costs
-106.65
-86.19
-75.2
-69.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.99
18.17
18.8
20.93
Operating profit
230.83
170.74
166.71
139
OPM
41.1
36
41.67
41.89
Depreciation
-28.47
-21.08
-19.54
-12.08
Interest expense
-2.38
-0.66
-1.32
-0.4
Other income
7.4
12.28
10.48
23.63
Profit before tax
207.38
161.28
156.33
150.15
Taxes
-55.33
-41.51
-32.68
-51.92
Tax rate
-26.68
-25.73
-20.9
-34.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
152.05
119.77
123.65
98.23
Exceptional items
0
0
-44.33
-2.19
Net profit
152.05
119.77
79.32
96.03
yoy growth (%)
26.95
50.99
-17.4
105.78
NPM
27.07
25.25
19.83
28.94
