|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.05
14.17
21.57
17.05
Op profit growth
37.15
-0.73
19.2
25.64
EBIT growth
50.1
3.41
0.48
34.96
Net profit growth
55.66
27.98
-5.21
117.7
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
39.88
34.62
39.82
40.61
EBIT margin
39.1
31.01
34.24
41.43
Net profit margin
29.91
22.87
20.4
26.17
RoCE
46.59
37.16
35.49
34.11
RoNW
9.23
7.12
5.45
5.47
RoA
8.91
6.85
5.28
5.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
33.3
21.4
16.73
17.36
Dividend per share
15
25
5
10
Cash EPS
26.89
15.67
10.69
13.62
Book value per share
99.53
80.81
69.39
82.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.23
42.19
29.62
34.62
P/CEPS
28.77
57.6
46.33
44.13
P/B
7.77
11.17
7.14
7.28
EV/EBIDTA
15.52
25.95
14.53
19.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
45.02
46.69
149.3
57.6
Tax payout
-22.63
-25.77
-35.5
-35.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.73
22.49
11.01
8.25
Inventory days
14.84
16.22
15.86
16.15
Creditor days
-24.78
-33.32
-24.25
-6.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-97.16
-176.33
-80.18
-339.36
Net debt / equity
0.01
-0.01
0
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.02
-0.04
0
-0.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.81
-33.13
-27.02
-26.65
Employee costs
-10.38
-11.74
-11.29
-9.91
Other costs
-20.91
-20.49
-21.85
-22.81
