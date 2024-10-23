iifl-logo-icon 1
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

Thyrocare Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting23 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Thyrocare Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Thyrocare Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration and Approval of The Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board has, at its meeting held today i.e. July 23, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
Thyrocare Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider Recommending Final Dividend If any we wish to inform you that the Board has at its meeting held today i.e. May 14, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, along with the Audit Reports on said financial results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, are attached as Annexure - A. The Board has recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, for approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 14, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Anandh Sundar and Mr. Nishant Shah as additional director designated as Independent Director wef June 15, 2024 Please find attached herewith Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. The Board has recommended a final dividend for Rs.18/- per share for the financial year 2023-24 for approval at ensuing Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Newspaper Advertisement - Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Thyrocare Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for Approval of The Unaudited Financial Results of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2023. 1. the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ankit Brijpuriya as Deputy Company Secretary and Deputy Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. February 01, 2024; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

