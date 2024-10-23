Thyrocare Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to consider Recommending Final Dividend If any we wish to inform you that the Board has at its meeting held today i.e. May 14, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, along with the Audit Reports on said financial results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, are attached as Annexure - A. The Board has recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, for approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 14, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Anandh Sundar and Mr. Nishant Shah as additional director designated as Independent Director wef June 15, 2024 Please find attached herewith Audited financial results for the Quarter and year ended 31 March 2024. The Board has recommended a final dividend for Rs.18/- per share for the financial year 2023-24 for approval at ensuing Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) Newspaper Advertisement - Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)