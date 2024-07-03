iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd Share Price

132.3
(-2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

  • Open132
  • Day's High136
  • 52 Wk High251
  • Prev. Close136.05
  • Day's Low131.1
  • 52 Wk Low 107
  • Turnover (lac)8.46
  • P/E160.06
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)139.09
  • Div. Yield0
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

132

Prev. Close

136.05

Turnover(Lac.)

8.46

Day's High

136

Day's Low

131.1

52 Week's High

251

52 Week's Low

107

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

139.09

P/E

160.06

EPS

0.85

Divi. Yield

0

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2023

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:12 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.33%

Non-Promoter- 33.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.94

10.51

10.51

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.08

30.3

25.37

9.72

Net Worth

55.02

40.81

35.88

9.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022

Revenue

74.71

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-22.06

As % of sales

29.53

Employee costs

-18.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022

Profit before tax

4.76

Depreciation

-2.28

Tax paid

-1.28

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

99.33

99.17

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

99.33

99.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.75

1.36

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Rohit Madhav Sane

Whole-time Director

Vidyut Bipin Ghag

Independent Director

Ratnakar Venkappa Rai

Independent Director

Sushrut Raghavendra Dambal

Independent Director

Mahesh P. Kshirsagar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Ajay Deshpande

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated April 6, 1999 with the name Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion was issued on November 25, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Dr. Rohit Madhav Sane is the Present Promoter of the Company.The Company is a unique medical service institution that strives to treat chronic ailments like cardiac disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity with the distinctive outlook of amalgamating technology with traditional healing of Ayurveda. Its approach to treatment using non-invasive, multidisciplinary and innovative therapies which has helped establish the Company as a dependable option for treating the chronic ailments. The Company is primarily engaged in research and development in ayurvedic medicines and the sale of ayurvedic medicines & products through its various franchises and own clinics. The Company is also engaged in providing Ayurvedic medical professional services across its various clinics including panchkarma and other ayurvedic treatments through running of ayurvedic Hospital.The Healthcare industry in India comprises of hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, out
Company FAQs

What is the Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd is ₹139.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd is 160.06 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd is ₹107 and ₹251 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd?

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.88%, 1 Year at -39.26%, 6 Month at -17.55%, 3 Month at 0.04% and 1 Month at -14.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.66 %

