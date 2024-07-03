Summary

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated April 6, 1999 with the name Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion was issued on November 25, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Dr. Rohit Madhav Sane is the Present Promoter of the Company.The Company is a unique medical service institution that strives to treat chronic ailments like cardiac disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity with the distinctive outlook of amalgamating technology with traditional healing of Ayurveda. Its approach to treatment using non-invasive, multidisciplinary and innovative therapies which has helped establish the Company as a dependable option for treating the chronic ailments. The Company is primarily engaged in research and development in ayurvedic medicines and the sale of ayurvedic medicines & products through its various franchises and own clinics. The Company is also engaged in providing Ayurvedic medical professional services across its various clinics including panchkarma and other ayurvedic treatments through running of ayurvedic Hospital.The Healthcare industry in India comprises of hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, out

Read More