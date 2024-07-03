Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹132
Prev. Close₹136.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.46
Day's High₹136
Day's Low₹131.1
52 Week's High₹251
52 Week's Low₹107
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)139.09
P/E160.06
EPS0.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.94
10.51
10.51
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.08
30.3
25.37
9.72
Net Worth
55.02
40.81
35.88
9.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
Revenue
74.71
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-22.06
As % of sales
29.53
Employee costs
-18.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
Profit before tax
4.76
Depreciation
-2.28
Tax paid
-1.28
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
99.33
99.17
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
99.33
99.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.75
1.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Rohit Madhav Sane
Whole-time Director
Vidyut Bipin Ghag
Independent Director
Ratnakar Venkappa Rai
Independent Director
Sushrut Raghavendra Dambal
Independent Director
Mahesh P. Kshirsagar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Ajay Deshpande
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated April 6, 1999 with the name Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion was issued on November 25, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Dr. Rohit Madhav Sane is the Present Promoter of the Company.The Company is a unique medical service institution that strives to treat chronic ailments like cardiac disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity with the distinctive outlook of amalgamating technology with traditional healing of Ayurveda. Its approach to treatment using non-invasive, multidisciplinary and innovative therapies which has helped establish the Company as a dependable option for treating the chronic ailments. The Company is primarily engaged in research and development in ayurvedic medicines and the sale of ayurvedic medicines & products through its various franchises and own clinics. The Company is also engaged in providing Ayurvedic medical professional services across its various clinics including panchkarma and other ayurvedic treatments through running of ayurvedic Hospital.The Healthcare industry in India comprises of hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, out
The Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹132.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd is ₹139.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd is 160.06 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd is ₹107 and ₹251 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.88%, 1 Year at -39.26%, 6 Month at -17.55%, 3 Month at 0.04% and 1 Month at -14.70%.
