To The Members of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of March 31, 2024 ("The Company") which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of the Profit and Loss Account for the period from April 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024, Cash flow for the year ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis Of Matter

The company is in the process of identification of status of parties to ascertain whether they are micro, small, or medium enterprises under the provisions of MSMED Act, 2006. The management has initiated communications with the respective parties requesting them to confirm their status under the MSMED Act, 2006. Pending such receipt of confirmations of parties, the management of the company has not classified its trade payables into micro, small and medium, and other payables. Due to such scenario, the impact of this on tax liability is unascertainable.

Information other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information of board of directors report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companys Act 2013 ("The Act") with respect to the preparation of these statements that give true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flow of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. Read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether, due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain Professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Considering the internal control system w.r.t. the purchase of material and delivered at vendor place for further processing, should be in more controlled environment.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a

material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of

section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, applicable to the Company and annexed to this report vide Annexure A to this report.

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

a) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and there are no branches to the company to the best of our knowledge;

b) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

d) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31-Mar-2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31-03-2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

e) Reporting on the adequacy with respect to the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls however reporting thereof is applicable to the company and attached as Annexure B to the report.

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended;

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds

have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(is), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries""), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries"") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or thelike on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries, and

(c) Based on the audit procedures adopted by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(d) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year. The audit trail (edit log) feature has been enabled and put into operation effective from March 24, 2024, for all relevant transactions recorded in such software and post such effective operation we have not come across any instance of the audit trail (edit log) feature being tampered with.

Annexure A

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discre - pancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds/ registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

Relevant line item in the Balance sheet Description of item of property Gross carrying value Title deeds held in the name of Property held since which date Reason for not being held in the name of the company ** Land At Kondhali 32.35 Company 02-03-2011 NA Building At Kondhali 465.95 Company 12-07-2011 NA Building Flat at Pune 57.96 Company 03-07-2010 NA Building At Khopoli 467.74 Company 18-05-2020 NA Total 1,024.00

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of

such verification by the management is appropriate; We have not found any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has been sanctioned overdraft facility of ? 6 crore, in aggregate from the Sararswat Co-op Bank Ltd on the security of Land and building located at Kondhali and against the personal property of Mr. Rohit Sane, Managing Director.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has made investments in subsidiary and other companies and has also provided advance to its subsidiary, details of

the same are given below:

(A) Investment in various companies

Sr. No. Particulars Nature of shares Amount Invested (Rs. Lakhs) In Subsidiaries 1 UV Ayurgen Pvt Ltd Equity Shares 196.30 2 Dynamic Remedies Pvt Ltd Equity Shares 690.11 In Other entities 3 Easy Ayurved Pvt. Ltd. Equity shares 0.15 4 Easy Ayurved Pvt. Ltd. Preference Shares 0.15 5 Cure and Care Primary Care Associate Entity Equity Shares 1.02 6 Aaharshastra Foodz Pvt. Ltd. Equity Shares 0.20 Total 889.72

(b) The Company has granted loans and advances or inter corporate deposits which are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) . The Company has granted advances or inter corporate deposits. The schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There are no loan or advance in the nature of a loan is given which was due for repayment during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. If yes, specify the total amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage (proportion) of the total to the total loans or advances granted during the year (other than companies whose principal business is to grant loans).

(f) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Following are the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(Rs. In Lakhs)

S r . Particulars No. Balance as on April 01 2023 Amount given Amount recovered Balance as on March 31, 2024 % of Total loan amount given 1 F-Health Accelerators Pvt. Ltd. 50.00 50.03 - 100.03 55.47% 2 Joint Healing Pvt. Ltd. 47.42 27.03 25.00 49.45 27.42% 3 Vidyut Ghag 2.65 0.60 0.04 3.21 1.78% 4 Shripad Upasani - 29.87 9.25 20.62 11.44% 5 Yogesh Walavalkar 5.00 13.10 16.10 2.00 1.12% 6 Gurudatta Amin 5.00 - - 5.00 2.77% Total 110.07 120.63 50.39 180.31 100.00%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 except the table given below, are applicable and accordingly.

Loan given to directors as per Section 185:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Sr. Particulars No. Balance as on April 01 2023 Amount given Amount recovered Balance as on March 31, 2024 1 Vidyut Ghag 2.65 0.60 0.04 3.21

Advance/ICD given to subsidiaries, companies and associate companies as per Section 186:

Sr. Particulars No. Balance as on April 01 2023 Amount given Amount recovered Balance as on March 31, 2024 1 F-Health Accelerators Pvt. Ltd. 50.00 50.03 - 100.03 2 Joint Healing Pvt. Ltd. 47.42 27.03 25.00 49.45 3 Aaharshastra Foodz Pvt. Ltd. - 4.85 - 4.85 4 Easy Ayurveda Pvt Ltd. - 267.00 - 267.00 5 E Circle Pvt Ltd - 21.91 - 21.91 Total 97.42 370.82 25.00 443.24

(v) To the best of our knowledge, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for the services of the Company.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, and any other

statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no dues in respect of income-tax, GST, that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, in case of Value added tax below are the details of demand received under section 32 of Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002 for various years. The Company has filed separate appeals against the assessment orders. The appellant authorities have granted stay on these demands and the matter is sub-judice. The amount under dispute is given below:

Financial Year Amount under dispute Act 2011-12 15.70 Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002 2012-13 25.77 2013-14 14.22 2014-15 30.64 2015-16 28.45 2016-17 29.54 2015-16 0.02 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the

payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company did not have any term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) (c) of the Order are not applicable.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e. The Company has not taken any funds from entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Therefore, the requirement to report under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Therefore, the requirement to report under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

b. No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) a. In our opinion, The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3(xii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) a. The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the nature and size of the business. Company has appointed internal auditor for the

period covered under audit as required under the provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b. The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the Statutory Auditor.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current period and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 33 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.(xx)

(a) The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board as per Rule 3 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. However, company is required to spend in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility Policy under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2023-24. Accordingly, Company has made donation of 8.07 lakhs to PM Care Fund.

(b) The Company has transferred 8.07 Lakhs to PM care fund, there is no unspent amount which needs to be transferred to special account. As such, the requirement to report under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) There are no qualification or remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Following are the other matter indicators given by the respective auditors in their audit reports,

1. Companies are in process of identification of status of the parties to ascertain whether they are micro, small or medium enterprises under the provisions of MSMED Act, 2006. The management of the respective companies has initiated communications with the respective parties requesting them to confirm their status under the MSMED Act, 2006. As such, management of the companies have classified its trade payables into Micro, Small and Medium on the basis of registration instead of the turnover and latest status of the respective vendor.

2. Non-current investments and their valuation is considered on the basis of the cost to the respective companies and subject to valuation report and confirmation of their impairment. Our opinion is not modified to that extent.

3. Based on our examination, which include test checks, the companies have used an accounting software for maintaining their books of accounts which did not have the audit trial feature enabled throughout the year. The audit trial (edit log) feature has been enabled and put into operation effective from the following dates for all relevant transactions recorded in such software and post such effective operation we have not come across any instance of the audit trial (edit log) feature being tampered with.

S r . Name of the Subsidiary No. Date of Edit log enabled 1 Joint Healing Services Pvt Ltd 24/03/2024 2 F-health Accelerators Pvt Ltd 24/03/2024 3 Dynamic Remedies Pvt Ltd 14/08/2023 4 UV Ayurgen Pharma Pvt Ltd 14/08/2023

For A A Mohare and Co. Chartered Accountants (FRN 114152W) Amit Mohare Partner (MRN. 148601) Place: Thane Date: 26/05/2024 UDIN: 24148601BKEJGG1698

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 3 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. of even date).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) Pertains to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has, subject to, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Considering the internal control system w.r.t. the purchase of material and delivered at vendor place for further processing, should be in more controlled environment.