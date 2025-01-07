Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
Revenue
74.71
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-22.06
As % of sales
29.53
Employee costs
-18.17
As % of sales
24.33
Other costs
-27.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.88
Operating profit
6.91
OPM
9.25
Depreciation
-2.28
Interest expense
-0.2
Other income
0.33
Profit before tax
4.76
Taxes
-1.28
Tax rate
-26.86
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
3.48
Exceptional items
-0.01
Net profit
3.46
yoy growth (%)
NPM
4.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.