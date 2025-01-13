Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.94
10.51
10.51
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.08
30.3
25.37
9.72
Net Worth
55.02
40.81
35.88
9.77
Minority Interest
Debt
1.68
0.13
1.06
1.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.58
0.57
0.58
0.51
Total Liabilities
57.28
41.51
37.52
11.3
Fixed Assets
24.69
22.62
18.24
17.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.11
14.85
21.49
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.53
0.52
0.53
0.55
Networking Capital
5
1.77
-5.3
-7.71
Inventories
3.06
3.41
1.5
1.61
Inventory Days
7.32
Sundry Debtors
7.43
6.46
3.56
2.64
Debtor Days
17.39
Other Current Assets
9.16
6.18
2.66
3.07
Sundry Creditors
-8.45
-8.96
-7.38
-6.75
Creditor Days
36.05
Other Current Liabilities
-6.2
-5.32
-5.64
-8.28
Cash
15.95
1.75
2.56
0.9
Total Assets
57.28
41.51
37.52
11.29
