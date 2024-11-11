|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 20, 2024. has interalia, approved the following:Resignation of Mr. Shripad Upasani as Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel), witheffect from the closure of working hours of 20th December, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Dec 2024
|6 Dec 2024
|With reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform your good office that the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, 06th December, 2024 has, inter alia, considered the Lapsing of 5,00,000 (Five Lakhs) Fully Convertible Warrants(Warrants) on 27th November 2024, due to nonexercised of option to convert warrants into equity shares within the stipulated eighteen-month period from the date of allotment.
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|26 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on May 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.