Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 20, 2024. has interalia, approved the following:Resignation of Mr. Shripad Upasani as Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel), witheffect from the closure of working hours of 20th December, 2024.

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

With reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform your good office that the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, 06th December, 2024 has, inter alia, considered the Lapsing of 5,00,000 (Five Lakhs) Fully Convertible Warrants(Warrants) on 27th November 2024, due to nonexercised of option to convert warrants into equity shares within the stipulated eighteen-month period from the date of allotment.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 May 2024 20 May 2024