Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

Vaidya Sane CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202420 Dec 2024
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 20, 2024. has interalia, approved the following:Resignation of Mr. Shripad Upasani as Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel), witheffect from the closure of working hours of 20th December, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
With reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform your good office that the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, 06th December, 2024 has, inter alia, considered the Lapsing of 5,00,000 (Five Lakhs) Fully Convertible Warrants(Warrants) on 27th November 2024, due to nonexercised of option to convert warrants into equity shares within the stipulated eighteen-month period from the date of allotment.
Board Meeting11 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024.
Board Meeting26 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on May 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/05/2024)

