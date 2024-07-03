Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd Summary

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune dated April 6, 1999 with the name Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Private Limited. Subsequently, Company was converted into to a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion was issued on November 25, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. Dr. Rohit Madhav Sane is the Present Promoter of the Company.The Company is a unique medical service institution that strives to treat chronic ailments like cardiac disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity with the distinctive outlook of amalgamating technology with traditional healing of Ayurveda. Its approach to treatment using non-invasive, multidisciplinary and innovative therapies which has helped establish the Company as a dependable option for treating the chronic ailments. The Company is primarily engaged in research and development in ayurvedic medicines and the sale of ayurvedic medicines & products through its various franchises and own clinics. The Company is also engaged in providing Ayurvedic medical professional services across its various clinics including panchkarma and other ayurvedic treatments through running of ayurvedic Hospital.The Healthcare industry in India comprises of hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, outsourcing, tele medicine, medical tourism, health insurance, and medical equipment. The Company is a health care provider primarily in the Indias chronic care ecosystem. The Company provide healthcare services through Madhavbaug clinics. It operate 302 clinics across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. Out of these 49 are company owned, 57 are OPDs and 196 are franchise clinics. The Company also operate two cardiac prevention and rehabilitation hospitals in Khopoli and Kondhali respectively. Currently, the Company has a network including 302 Clinics and 2 Fully equipped Hospital.The Company has entered into MOU dated April 1, 2019 with Vaidya Sanes Ayurvedic Education And Agricultural Research Trust for the entire management, medical services and treatments being carried out at Khopoli Hospital. The Company use clinic based health care delivery model along with tele-medicine to ensure easy accessibility to patients. Apart from treatments, as a means of raising awareness about disease and its associated complications, the Company conduct a number of workshops, support events etc. with a singular objective of helping patients manage their chronic non-communicable conditions more effectively as well.At Madhavbaug clinics and hospitals, the Company use modern diagnostics, diet and physiotherapy and advanced Ayurveda to provide Heart disease, Diabetes, Hypertension & Obesity reversal treatments to our patients. This helps in improving the exercise tolerance of patients - improvement in grade of symptoms, improvement in maximum oxygen uptake, reduction in Hba1c, and metabolic equivalents (METs). In 2006, First Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation Hospital was set up at Khopoli and inaugurated opening of first Madhavbaug Clinic at Dombivili, Maharashtra.In 2009, the Company established in house research and development team at Thane.In 2012, the Company established the First Cardiac Prevention and Rehabilitation Hospital at Nagpur.In 2013, the Company inaugurated opening of 100th Madhavbaug Clinic at Kankavli, in Ratnagiri.In 2014, the Company launched Arogyam Hriday Sampada with a Mission to create awareness of heart disease.In 2015, the Company launched therapies for risk factors such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension at Madhavbaug Clinics.In 2016, the Company launched a research based disease wise diet kits at Madhavbaug Clinics for aiding healthcare programmes and established Madhavbaug Institute of Preventive Cardiology with MUHS. These kits aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of its patients.In 2017, Madhavbaug Clinics received Frost and Sullivans 2017 India Best Practices Award and the Companys randomized controlled trial by Madhavbaug was published in Indian Heart Journal, Official publication of Cardiological Society of India.In 2018, Madhavbaug Clinics ventured into India Book of Records for conducting GTT of 661 diabetic patients in single day at 13 different locations. The Company participated as main sponsor of World Ayurved Congress 2018 held in Ahmedabad. Apart from this, the Company inaugurated the opening of 200th Madhavbaug Clinic at Nanded, in Maharashtra. In 2019, Madhavbaug introduced research based heart blockage management program. The Company achieved new registrations of over 90,000 patients and more than 27,000 stress tests were conducted and over 3,00,000 panchakarma procedures performed.In 2020, the Company launched MIB Pulse Mobile Application for patient engagement.In 2021, the Company inaugurated the opening of 250th Madhavbaug Clinic at Vashi. The Companys conducted Research trial on one year follow-up of diabetes patients treated by Madhavbaug was published in Journal of Association of Physicians of India. The Company achieved MIB Pulse Mobile Application over 1,00,000 downloads, which was developed by a third-party vendor. It calculated the risk of getting a heart attack by considering risk factors that a person has and also gave tips on how to reduce & manage the risk. The Company has also launched online portal www.madhavbaugwellness.com for new wellness products such as Madhav ShaktiAtta, apple cider vinegar, prosix dosa mix, nutriboom ghavan mix, digy smooth moong daliya, lentigrain idli mix, Insta health thalli peeth, power mix muthiya aata, diaphragm kadha, arj kadha, groundnut oil, amla lichi syrup, etc. and many more.The Company made a public issue of 27,71,200 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 20.22 Crore in February, 2022. In 2022-23, the Company incorporated F- Health Accelerators Private Limited as a Subsidiary Company. It further formed its Company in the name of Madhavbaug Health Food Supplements Trading Co. LLC for awareness of Ayurveda at International Level in Dubai. In April 2023, the Company executed share purchase agreement with shareholders of Dynamic Remedies Private Limited and UV Ayurgen Pharma Private Limited to buy 100% equity share capital making them a wholly owned subsidiary of Company. The Company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Raja Ramdeo Anandilal Podar Central Ayurveda Research Institute (RRAPCARI) to undertake a research project entitled as Efficacy of Ayurvedic interventions (Hridyarnava Rasa and Harityakadi Yoga) as an add-on to standard care in Stable Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) assessed through Global Longitudinal Strain Imaging Technique (GLSIT)-A Randamised Controlled Trial in 2023-24.