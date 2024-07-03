SectorHealthcare
Open₹346
Prev. Close₹346.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹353.8
Day's Low₹353.8
52 Week's High₹699.45
52 Week's Low₹267.15
Book Value₹-92.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)463.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-129.86
2.81
77.05
88.89
Net Worth
-116.8
15.87
90.11
101.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
140.9
117.07
204.34
201.19
yoy growth (%)
20.36
-42.7
1.56
3.68
Raw materials
-10.85
-10.75
-17.27
-13.75
As % of sales
7.7
9.18
8.45
6.83
Employee costs
-43.1
-32.02
-53.84
-54.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-25.47
-14.12
-12.87
-13.71
Depreciation
-34.86
-32.23
-44.5
-13.14
Tax paid
0
0
-21.06
0.37
Working capital
-10.61
4.44
-8.78
3.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.36
-42.7
1.56
3.68
Op profit growth
-22.35
-52.26
-449.4
-48.26
EBIT growth
338.33
264.24
-94.05
-25.2
Net profit growth
80.41
-58.39
154.5
-15.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
205.18
376.73
323.97
274.97
393.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
205.18
376.73
323.97
274.97
393.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.57
4.51
11.78
14.79
8.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Rajendra Mariwala
Independent Director
Nikhil Khattau
Independent Director
B S Nagesh
Chairman & Managing Director
Harsh Mariwala
Independent Director
IRFAN MUSTAFA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitika Dalmia
Director
Rishabh Mariwala
Independent Director
Om Prakash Manchanda
Independent Director
VASUTA AGARWAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kaya Limited was formerly incorporated as Kaya Skin Care Ltd on March 27, 2003. The Company name was changed from Kaya Skin Care Limited to Kaya Limited in March, 2012. The Company, headquartered in Mumbai, carries on Skin Care Business in India and through its subsidiary in Middle East region. Up to March 31, 2013, the Kaya Business was conducted as subsidiaries of Marico Limited. Following the demerger, of Kaya business from Marico Limited in September, 2013 the Kaya Business has been conducted by the Company and its subsidiaries. Kaya is a pioneer in aesthetic dermatology in India and the Middle East. With presence in 26 cities, it has emerged as largest dermatology chain in India, and are also the largest international chain of skincare clinics in Middle East region across the UAE, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Oman. The Company business principally comprises the provision of skin care services and products through Kaya Skin Clinics and it operate the brand name of Kaya in India and Middle East by which, 119 clinics were made operational during the year 2014-15. The Clinics offer skin care solutions using scientific dermatological procedures and products.In 2015, Marico Kaya Enterprises Limited (MaKE) was amalgamated with the Company which came into effect from May 13, 2015 through the Scheme of Arrangement. In terms of the said Scheme, e, the Company allotted 1,28,97,100 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 /- each on June 1, 2015 to the entitled sh
Read More
The Kaya Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹353.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaya Ltd is ₹463.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaya Ltd is 0 and -3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaya Ltd is ₹267.15 and ₹699.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.16%, 3 Years at -6.73%, 1 Year at -0.30%, 6 Month at -23.60%, 3 Month at -20.71% and 1 Month at 0.14%.
