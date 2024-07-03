iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaya Ltd Share Price

353.8
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:38:24 AM

  • Open346
  • Day's High353.8
  • 52 Wk High699.45
  • Prev. Close346.9
  • Day's Low353.8
  • 52 Wk Low 267.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-92.31
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)463.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kaya Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

346

Prev. Close

346.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

353.8

Day's Low

353.8

52 Week's High

699.45

52 Week's Low

267.15

Book Value

-92.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

463.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kaya Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

Kaya Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

4 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.

Kaya Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.63%

Non-Promoter- 4.87%

Institutions: 4.87%

Non-Institutions: 35.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kaya Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.06

13.06

13.06

13.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-129.86

2.81

77.05

88.89

Net Worth

-116.8

15.87

90.11

101.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

140.9

117.07

204.34

201.19

yoy growth (%)

20.36

-42.7

1.56

3.68

Raw materials

-10.85

-10.75

-17.27

-13.75

As % of sales

7.7

9.18

8.45

6.83

Employee costs

-43.1

-32.02

-53.84

-54.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-25.47

-14.12

-12.87

-13.71

Depreciation

-34.86

-32.23

-44.5

-13.14

Tax paid

0

0

-21.06

0.37

Working capital

-10.61

4.44

-8.78

3.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.36

-42.7

1.56

3.68

Op profit growth

-22.35

-52.26

-449.4

-48.26

EBIT growth

338.33

264.24

-94.05

-25.2

Net profit growth

80.41

-58.39

154.5

-15.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

205.18

376.73

323.97

274.97

393.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

205.18

376.73

323.97

274.97

393.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.57

4.51

11.78

14.79

8.62

Kaya Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kaya Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Rajendra Mariwala

Independent Director

Nikhil Khattau

Independent Director

B S Nagesh

Chairman & Managing Director

Harsh Mariwala

Independent Director

IRFAN MUSTAFA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitika Dalmia

Director

Rishabh Mariwala

Independent Director

Om Prakash Manchanda

Independent Director

VASUTA AGARWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaya Ltd

Summary

Kaya Limited was formerly incorporated as Kaya Skin Care Ltd on March 27, 2003. The Company name was changed from Kaya Skin Care Limited to Kaya Limited in March, 2012. The Company, headquartered in Mumbai, carries on Skin Care Business in India and through its subsidiary in Middle East region. Up to March 31, 2013, the Kaya Business was conducted as subsidiaries of Marico Limited. Following the demerger, of Kaya business from Marico Limited in September, 2013 the Kaya Business has been conducted by the Company and its subsidiaries. Kaya is a pioneer in aesthetic dermatology in India and the Middle East. With presence in 26 cities, it has emerged as largest dermatology chain in India, and are also the largest international chain of skincare clinics in Middle East region across the UAE, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Oman. The Company business principally comprises the provision of skin care services and products through Kaya Skin Clinics and it operate the brand name of Kaya in India and Middle East by which, 119 clinics were made operational during the year 2014-15. The Clinics offer skin care solutions using scientific dermatological procedures and products.In 2015, Marico Kaya Enterprises Limited (MaKE) was amalgamated with the Company which came into effect from May 13, 2015 through the Scheme of Arrangement. In terms of the said Scheme, e, the Company allotted 1,28,97,100 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 /- each on June 1, 2015 to the entitled sh
Company FAQs

What is the Kaya Ltd share price today?

The Kaya Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹353.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaya Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaya Ltd is ₹463.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaya Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaya Ltd is 0 and -3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaya Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaya Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaya Ltd is ₹267.15 and ₹699.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaya Ltd?

Kaya Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.16%, 3 Years at -6.73%, 1 Year at -0.30%, 6 Month at -23.60%, 3 Month at -20.71% and 1 Month at 0.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaya Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaya Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.64 %
Institutions - 4.88 %
Public - 35.48 %

