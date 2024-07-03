Summary

Kaya Limited was formerly incorporated as Kaya Skin Care Ltd on March 27, 2003. The Company name was changed from Kaya Skin Care Limited to Kaya Limited in March, 2012. The Company, headquartered in Mumbai, carries on Skin Care Business in India and through its subsidiary in Middle East region. Up to March 31, 2013, the Kaya Business was conducted as subsidiaries of Marico Limited. Following the demerger, of Kaya business from Marico Limited in September, 2013 the Kaya Business has been conducted by the Company and its subsidiaries. Kaya is a pioneer in aesthetic dermatology in India and the Middle East. With presence in 26 cities, it has emerged as largest dermatology chain in India, and are also the largest international chain of skincare clinics in Middle East region across the UAE, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Oman. The Company business principally comprises the provision of skin care services and products through Kaya Skin Clinics and it operate the brand name of Kaya in India and Middle East by which, 119 clinics were made operational during the year 2014-15. The Clinics offer skin care solutions using scientific dermatological procedures and products.In 2015, Marico Kaya Enterprises Limited (MaKE) was amalgamated with the Company which came into effect from May 13, 2015 through the Scheme of Arrangement. In terms of the said Scheme, e, the Company allotted 1,28,97,100 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 /- each on June 1, 2015 to the entitled sh

