|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
140.9
117.07
204.34
201.19
yoy growth (%)
20.36
-42.7
1.56
3.68
Raw materials
-10.85
-10.75
-17.27
-13.75
As % of sales
7.7
9.18
8.45
6.83
Employee costs
-43.1
-32.02
-53.84
-54.25
As % of sales
30.58
27.35
26.35
26.96
Other costs
-73.92
-57.51
-98.09
-143.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.46
49.13
48
71.19
Operating profit
13.02
16.77
35.13
-10.05
OPM
9.24
14.32
17.19
-4.99
Depreciation
-34.86
-32.23
-44.5
-13.14
Interest expense
-12.54
-11.16
-12.06
-0.1
Other income
8.91
12.5
8.55
9.58
Profit before tax
-25.47
-14.12
-12.87
-13.71
Taxes
0
0
-21.06
0.37
Tax rate
0
0
163.64
-2.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-25.47
-14.12
-33.94
-13.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-25.47
-14.12
-33.94
-13.33
yoy growth (%)
80.41
-58.39
154.5
-15.01
NPM
-18.07
-12.06
-16.6
-6.62
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
