Kaya Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

344
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:15:51 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

140.9

117.07

204.34

201.19

yoy growth (%)

20.36

-42.7

1.56

3.68

Raw materials

-10.85

-10.75

-17.27

-13.75

As % of sales

7.7

9.18

8.45

6.83

Employee costs

-43.1

-32.02

-53.84

-54.25

As % of sales

30.58

27.35

26.35

26.96

Other costs

-73.92

-57.51

-98.09

-143.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.46

49.13

48

71.19

Operating profit

13.02

16.77

35.13

-10.05

OPM

9.24

14.32

17.19

-4.99

Depreciation

-34.86

-32.23

-44.5

-13.14

Interest expense

-12.54

-11.16

-12.06

-0.1

Other income

8.91

12.5

8.55

9.58

Profit before tax

-25.47

-14.12

-12.87

-13.71

Taxes

0

0

-21.06

0.37

Tax rate

0

0

163.64

-2.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-25.47

-14.12

-33.94

-13.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-25.47

-14.12

-33.94

-13.33

yoy growth (%)

80.41

-58.39

154.5

-15.01

NPM

-18.07

-12.06

-16.6

-6.62

Whatsapp
