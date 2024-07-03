Kaya Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
104.36
106.24
98.94
192.6
184.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
104.36
106.24
98.94
192.6
184.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
109.13
2.72
1.85
2.5
2.01
Total Income
213.49
108.96
100.79
195.1
186.14
Total Expenditure
92.95
184.98
93.28
215.22
186.25
PBIDT
120.54
-76.02
7.51
-20.13
-0.11
Interest
15.03
13.61
12.29
23.26
12.65
PBDT
105.52
-89.63
-4.78
-43.38
-12.76
Depreciation
18.49
18
17.25
30.76
29.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
87.02
-107.63
-22.02
-74.14
-42.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.01
0.19
Net Profit after Minority Interest
87.02
-107.63
-22.02
-74.15
-42.31
Extra-ordinary Items
97.85
-23.79
-11.89
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.83
-83.84
-10.13
-74.15
-42.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
66.45
0
-16.86
0
-32.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.1
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
115.5
-71.55
7.59
-10.45
-0.05
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
83.38
-101.3
-22.25
-38.49
-22.87
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
