iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaya Ltd Half Yearly Results

339
(-0.29%)
Jan 8, 2025|02:03:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

104.36

106.24

98.94

192.6

184.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

104.36

106.24

98.94

192.6

184.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

109.13

2.72

1.85

2.5

2.01

Total Income

213.49

108.96

100.79

195.1

186.14

Total Expenditure

92.95

184.98

93.28

215.22

186.25

PBIDT

120.54

-76.02

7.51

-20.13

-0.11

Interest

15.03

13.61

12.29

23.26

12.65

PBDT

105.52

-89.63

-4.78

-43.38

-12.76

Depreciation

18.49

18

17.25

30.76

29.37

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

87.02

-107.63

-22.02

-74.14

-42.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.01

0.19

Net Profit after Minority Interest

87.02

-107.63

-22.02

-74.15

-42.31

Extra-ordinary Items

97.85

-23.79

-11.89

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.83

-83.84

-10.13

-74.15

-42.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

66.45

0

-16.86

0

-32.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.1

13.06

13.06

13.06

13.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

115.5

-71.55

7.59

-10.45

-0.05

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

83.38

-101.3

-22.25

-38.49

-22.87

Kaya Ltd: Related NEWS

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaya Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.