Kaya Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
308.7
284.13
240.48
185.76
306.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
308.7
284.13
240.48
185.76
306.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.35
3.61
10.43
12.06
3.45
Total Income
315.06
287.75
250.92
197.82
309.59
Total Expenditure
272.12
284.12
220.75
177.39
262.83
PBIDT
42.94
3.63
30.16
20.43
46.77
Interest
25.81
18.92
11.41
11
11.77
PBDT
17.13
-15.29
18.76
9.43
34.99
Depreciation
47.56
44.6
45.37
44.69
53.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
21.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-30.43
-59.89
-26.61
-35.26
-39.6
Minority Interest After NP
-0.42
0.21
0.72
0.38
0.46
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-30.01
-60.1
-27.33
-35.64
-40.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-30.01
-60.1
-27.33
-35.64
-40.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-22.97
-46
-20.92
-27.28
-30.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.9
1.27
12.54
10.99
15.27
PBDTM(%)
5.54
-5.38
7.8
5.07
11.42
PATM(%)
-9.85
-21.07
-11.06
-18.98
-12.93
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.