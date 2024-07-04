Kaya Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-129.86
2.81
77.05
88.89
Net Worth
-116.8
15.87
90.11
101.95
Minority Interest
Debt
219.83
168.28
153.9
103.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
103.03
184.15
244.01
205.04
Fixed Assets
133.44
95.42
81.44
92.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.29
141.98
186.73
125.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-70.14
-69.01
-31.84
-15.86
Inventories
20.46
21.38
20.73
22.83
Inventory Days
53.69
71.17
Sundry Debtors
4.85
4.98
5.08
4.57
Debtor Days
13.15
14.24
Other Current Assets
22.19
23.21
21.16
28.75
Sundry Creditors
-17.94
-15.21
-13.25
-9.87
Creditor Days
34.32
30.77
Other Current Liabilities
-99.7
-103.37
-65.56
-62.14
Cash
8.46
15.76
7.69
2.46
Total Assets
103.05
184.15
244.02
205.04
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
