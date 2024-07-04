iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaya Ltd Balance Sheet

330
(-0.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:28 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.06

13.06

13.06

13.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-129.86

2.81

77.05

88.89

Net Worth

-116.8

15.87

90.11

101.95

Minority Interest

Debt

219.83

168.28

153.9

103.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

103.03

184.15

244.01

205.04

Fixed Assets

133.44

95.42

81.44

92.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

31.29

141.98

186.73

125.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-70.14

-69.01

-31.84

-15.86

Inventories

20.46

21.38

20.73

22.83

Inventory Days

53.69

71.17

Sundry Debtors

4.85

4.98

5.08

4.57

Debtor Days

13.15

14.24

Other Current Assets

22.19

23.21

21.16

28.75

Sundry Creditors

-17.94

-15.21

-13.25

-9.87

Creditor Days

34.32

30.77

Other Current Liabilities

-99.7

-103.37

-65.56

-62.14

Cash

8.46

15.76

7.69

2.46

Total Assets

103.05

184.15

244.02

205.04

Kaya Ltd : related Articles

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

4 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.

Read More

