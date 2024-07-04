iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaya Ltd Key Ratios

300
(-1.96%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.82

-30.07

-1.78

-2.12

Op profit growth

-107.07

-54.81

-1,739.77

-85.2

EBIT growth

131.31

38.73

-12.74

-38.71

Net profit growth

81.08

-30.15

157.51

-26.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.49

8.27

12.8

-0.76

EBIT margin

-16.14

-8.22

-4.14

-4.66

Net profit margin

-21.24

-13.82

-13.84

-5.27

RoCE

-25.05

-9.73

-6.69

-7.51

RoNW

-65.03

-13.96

-9.32

-2.4

RoA

-8.24

-4.09

-5.58

-2.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-52.02

-28.64

-41.42

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-100.51

-75.13

-99.26

-34.86

Book value per share

-1.19

41.7

62.49

161.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

-6.73

-10.34

-2.68

0

P/CEPS

-3.48

-3.94

-1.12

-29.95

P/B

-293.43

7.1

1.78

6.47

EV/EBIDTA

62.49

14.24

5.17

243.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

63.76

-1.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4.01

5.6

4.12

2.63

Inventory days

30.74

42.23

36.74

42.45

Creditor days

-40.93

-46.31

-35.35

-32.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.34

1.52

0.97

12.73

Net debt / equity

-113.85

2.7

1.95

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-110.37

6.48

3.16

-1.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-3.35

-3.91

-4.39

-10.29

Employee costs

-42.82

-41.92

-37.03

-37.8

Other costs

-54.31

-45.88

-45.76

-52.65

Kaya Ltd : related Articles

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

4 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.

Read More

