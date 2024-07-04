Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.82
-30.07
-1.78
-2.12
Op profit growth
-107.07
-54.81
-1,739.77
-85.2
EBIT growth
131.31
38.73
-12.74
-38.71
Net profit growth
81.08
-30.15
157.51
-26.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.49
8.27
12.8
-0.76
EBIT margin
-16.14
-8.22
-4.14
-4.66
Net profit margin
-21.24
-13.82
-13.84
-5.27
RoCE
-25.05
-9.73
-6.69
-7.51
RoNW
-65.03
-13.96
-9.32
-2.4
RoA
-8.24
-4.09
-5.58
-2.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-52.02
-28.64
-41.42
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-100.51
-75.13
-99.26
-34.86
Book value per share
-1.19
41.7
62.49
161.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
-6.73
-10.34
-2.68
0
P/CEPS
-3.48
-3.94
-1.12
-29.95
P/B
-293.43
7.1
1.78
6.47
EV/EBIDTA
62.49
14.24
5.17
243.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
63.76
-1.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4.01
5.6
4.12
2.63
Inventory days
30.74
42.23
36.74
42.45
Creditor days
-40.93
-46.31
-35.35
-32.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.34
1.52
0.97
12.73
Net debt / equity
-113.85
2.7
1.95
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-110.37
6.48
3.16
-1.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-3.35
-3.91
-4.39
-10.29
Employee costs
-42.82
-41.92
-37.03
-37.8
Other costs
-54.31
-45.88
-45.76
-52.65
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
