Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0.13%
0.13%
Indian
59.63%
59.78%
59.78%
59.78%
59.78%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
4.87%
4.77%
2.71%
2.06%
2.14%
Non-Institutions
35.48%
35.43%
37.49%
38%
37.92%
Total Non-Promoter
40.36%
40.21%
40.21%
40.07%
40.07%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
