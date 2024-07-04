Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

Kaya Ltd.’s shares are locked in an upper circuit of 10% on Thursday following the announcement that Marico will be the sole partner handling the sales and marketing of Kaya’s more than seventy-five science-based personal care products outside of Kaya’s clinics.

According to Kaya in an exchange filing, the partnership intends to maximize the recognised experience and skills of both businesses while also releasing the brand’s unrealized development potential through the increased market and channel presence.

Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya’s products.

At ₹499.45, Kaya Ltd. shares are caught in a 10% upper circuit. In 2024, the stock has increased by over 50% thus far. The stock has performed better in the calendar year than it has since 2021.

At present, Kaya’s market capitalization is at ₹655 Crore. Currently, promoters hold close to 60% of the business.

The Short-term Additional Surveillance Measures framework includes Kaya shares in stage 1. Stocks that show notable close-to-close price fluctuations and client concentration across shorter timeframes—five to fifteen trading days, for example—are the focus of a short-term ASM approach.

Stocks selected using the ASM entry criteria are required to have a 100% margin starting on the third day of inclusion. This implies that the entire deal value must be given upfront as a margin.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com