Kaya Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
205.18
376.73
323.97
274.97
393.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
205.18
376.73
323.97
274.97
393.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.57
4.51
11.78
14.79
8.62
Total Income
209.75
381.24
335.75
289.75
401.83
Total Expenditure
278.27
401.48
325.58
252.22
342.88
PBIDT
-68.52
-20.24
10.17
37.53
58.96
Interest
25.89
35.9
15.66
14.8
16.74
PBDT
-94.41
-56.14
-5.49
22.73
42.22
Depreciation
35.25
60.13
62.47
60.14
75.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
21.07
Reported Profit After Tax
-129.65
-116.26
-67.96
-37.41
-54.11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.2
0.88
0.6
0.32
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-129.65
-116.47
-68.84
-38.01
-54.42
Extra-ordinary Items
-35.68
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-93.97
-116.47
-68.84
-38.01
-54.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-99.25
-89.15
-52.69
-29.1
-41.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-33.39
-5.37
3.13
13.64
14.99
PBDTM(%)
-46.01
-14.9
-1.69
8.26
10.73
PATM(%)
-63.18
-30.86
-20.97
-13.6
-13.76
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
