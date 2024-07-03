iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaya Ltd Annually Results

332.8
(-0.12%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:15:44 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

205.18

376.73

323.97

274.97

393.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

205.18

376.73

323.97

274.97

393.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.57

4.51

11.78

14.79

8.62

Total Income

209.75

381.24

335.75

289.75

401.83

Total Expenditure

278.27

401.48

325.58

252.22

342.88

PBIDT

-68.52

-20.24

10.17

37.53

58.96

Interest

25.89

35.9

15.66

14.8

16.74

PBDT

-94.41

-56.14

-5.49

22.73

42.22

Depreciation

35.25

60.13

62.47

60.14

75.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

21.07

Reported Profit After Tax

-129.65

-116.26

-67.96

-37.41

-54.11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.2

0.88

0.6

0.32

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-129.65

-116.47

-68.84

-38.01

-54.42

Extra-ordinary Items

-35.68

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-93.97

-116.47

-68.84

-38.01

-54.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-99.25

-89.15

-52.69

-29.1

-41.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.06

13.06

13.06

13.06

13.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-33.39

-5.37

3.13

13.64

14.99

PBDTM(%)

-46.01

-14.9

-1.69

8.26

10.73

PATM(%)

-63.18

-30.86

-20.97

-13.6

-13.76

Kaya Ltd: Related NEWS

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.

Read More

