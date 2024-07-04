iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

342
(-1.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Kaya Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-25.47

-14.12

-12.87

-13.71

Depreciation

-34.86

-32.23

-44.5

-13.14

Tax paid

0

0

-21.06

0.37

Working capital

-10.61

4.44

-8.78

3.2

Other operating items

Operating

-70.95

-41.91

-87.22

-23.27

Capital expenditure

3.55

-75.58

148.94

11.48

Free cash flow

-67.4

-117.49

61.71

-11.79

Equity raised

191.41

204.9

310.91

375.44

Investing

60.94

7.38

3.81

-0.64

Financing

256.99

205.68

102.59

-0.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

441.94

300.47

479.03

362.4

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

4 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.

