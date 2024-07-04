Kaya Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-25.47
-14.12
-12.87
-13.71
Depreciation
-34.86
-32.23
-44.5
-13.14
Tax paid
0
0
-21.06
0.37
Working capital
-10.61
4.44
-8.78
3.2
Other operating items
Operating
-70.95
-41.91
-87.22
-23.27
Capital expenditure
3.55
-75.58
148.94
11.48
Free cash flow
-67.4
-117.49
61.71
-11.79
Equity raised
191.41
204.9
310.91
375.44
Investing
60.94
7.38
3.81
-0.64
Financing
256.99
205.68
102.59
-0.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
441.94
300.47
479.03
362.4
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.