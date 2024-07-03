iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaya Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

52.52

51.85

59.89

102.39

50.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

52.52

51.85

59.89

102.39

50.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

113.2

1.93

4.41

1

Total Income

53.29

165.04

61.82

106.8

51.7

Total Expenditure

51.71

46.08

143.86

90.55

48.45

PBIDT

1.58

118.97

-82.04

16.25

3.26

Interest

7.86

7.17

7.06

9.1

6.3

PBDT

-6.28

111.8

-89.1

7.15

-3.05

Depreciation

9.39

9.1

10.13

15.55

8.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.67

102.7

-99.23

-8.4

-11.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-0.13

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-15.67

102.7

-99.23

-8.28

-11.64

Extra-ordinary Items

-4.84

102.69

-16.11

0

-7.26

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-10.83

0.01

-83.12

-8.28

-4.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.97

78.61

-75.95

-6.33

-8.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.1

13.06

13.06

13.06

13.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3

229.45

-136.98

15.87

6.42

PBDTM(%)

-11.95

215.62

-148.77

6.98

-6.01

PATM(%)

-29.83

198.07

-165.68

-8.2

-22.95

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

4 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.

