Kaya Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
52.52
51.85
59.89
102.39
50.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
52.52
51.85
59.89
102.39
50.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
113.2
1.93
4.41
1
Total Income
53.29
165.04
61.82
106.8
51.7
Total Expenditure
51.71
46.08
143.86
90.55
48.45
PBIDT
1.58
118.97
-82.04
16.25
3.26
Interest
7.86
7.17
7.06
9.1
6.3
PBDT
-6.28
111.8
-89.1
7.15
-3.05
Depreciation
9.39
9.1
10.13
15.55
8.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.67
102.7
-99.23
-8.4
-11.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-0.13
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-15.67
102.7
-99.23
-8.28
-11.64
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.84
102.69
-16.11
0
-7.26
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-10.83
0.01
-83.12
-8.28
-4.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.97
78.61
-75.95
-6.33
-8.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.1
13.06
13.06
13.06
13.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3
229.45
-136.98
15.87
6.42
PBDTM(%)
-11.95
215.62
-148.77
6.98
-6.01
PATM(%)
-29.83
198.07
-165.68
-8.2
-22.95
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
