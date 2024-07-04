Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results - Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation- May 27 2024 Results Quarter & Year March 31, 2024 Corrigendum to the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Corrigendum to the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024