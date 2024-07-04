iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kaya Ltd Board Meeting

310.65
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:10 PM

Kaya Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results - Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation- May 27 2024 Results Quarter & Year March 31, 2024 Corrigendum to the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Corrigendum to the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on January 30 2024 for Q3FY24 1. Resignation of Saurabh Shah as CFO w.e.f. February 28, 2024. 2. Appointment of Arihant Dhariwal as CFO w.e.f. February 29, 2024. Financial Results Q3FY24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

Kaya Ltd: Related News

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

Kaya collaborates with Marico; stock locked in 10% upper circuit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kaya Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.