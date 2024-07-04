|Purpose
|Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results - Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation- May 27 2024 Results Quarter & Year March 31, 2024 Corrigendum to the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Corrigendum to the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Kaya Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on January 30 2024 for Q3FY24 1. Resignation of Saurabh Shah as CFO w.e.f. February 28, 2024. 2. Appointment of Arihant Dhariwal as CFO w.e.f. February 29, 2024. Financial Results Q3FY24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
Currently, more than 70 Kaya skin clinics nationwide and some of the top e-commerce platforms carry Kaya's products.Read More
