SectorTrading
Open₹110.65
Prev. Close₹113
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.44
Day's High₹110.65
Day's Low₹108.95
52 Week's High₹189
52 Week's Low₹90.25
Book Value₹46.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)194.48
P/E22.42
EPS5.04
Divi. Yield0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.85
17.85
3.76
3.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.66
52.55
27.27
16.56
Net Worth
78.51
70.4
31.03
20.32
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Mahesh Makhija
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Diti Makhija
Whole-time Director
Guddi Makhija
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gautam Khanna.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Raju Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepali Malpani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd
Summary
QMS Medical Allied Services Limited was incorporated as QMS Medical Allied Services Private Limited on September 14, 2017. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to QMS Medical Allied Services Limited on October 22, 2020. The Company is engaged in marketing, trading and distribution of a wide range of Medical Products, Medical and Surgical Instruments, Medical Equipments & Accessories and Medical Devices.Presently, the Company manage a wide range portfolio of products sold under brand Qdevices and also distribution for other brands such as 3M, Heine, Rossmax etc. Further, it organizes and provides medical education to members belonging to medical fraternity like, physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals by partnering with renowned medical education institutions such as EACME. These programs are balanced with a global perspective from credible authentic courses with global colleges and universities.The Company major medical products consists of various medical devices and equipments such as, Blood Pressure Monitor, Diagnostic machines, ECG Machines, Fetal Doppler, Glucose Monitoring Kit and Glucose Monitoring Strips, Test Kits, Thermometer, Nebulizer, Opthalmoscope, Otoscope, Oxygen Concentrator, Pulse Oximeter, Stethoscope and Staplers. It offers a range of evidence-based, scientific content medical programs under Educamedics (online portal for CME services),
The QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd is ₹194.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd is 22.42 and 2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd is ₹90.25 and ₹189 as of 06 Jan ‘25
QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -5.62%, 1 Year at -12.84%, 6 Month at -20.95%, 3 Month at -5.40% and 1 Month at 0.71%.
