iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd Share Price

108.95
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open110.65
  • Day's High110.65
  • 52 Wk High189
  • Prev. Close113
  • Day's Low108.95
  • 52 Wk Low 90.25
  • Turnover (lac)5.44
  • P/E22.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.79
  • EPS5.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)194.48
  • Div. Yield0.44
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

110.65

Prev. Close

113

Turnover(Lac.)

5.44

Day's High

110.65

Day's Low

108.95

52 Week's High

189

52 Week's Low

90.25

Book Value

46.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

194.48

P/E

22.42

EPS

5.04

Divi. Yield

0.44

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd Corporate Action

2 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.66%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.85

17.85

3.76

3.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.66

52.55

27.27

16.56

Net Worth

78.51

70.4

31.03

20.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Mahesh Makhija

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Diti Makhija

Whole-time Director

Guddi Makhija

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gautam Khanna.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Raju Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepali Malpani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd

Summary

QMS Medical Allied Services Limited was incorporated as QMS Medical Allied Services Private Limited on September 14, 2017. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to QMS Medical Allied Services Limited on October 22, 2020. The Company is engaged in marketing, trading and distribution of a wide range of Medical Products, Medical and Surgical Instruments, Medical Equipments & Accessories and Medical Devices.Presently, the Company manage a wide range portfolio of products sold under brand Qdevices and also distribution for other brands such as 3M, Heine, Rossmax etc. Further, it organizes and provides medical education to members belonging to medical fraternity like, physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals by partnering with renowned medical education institutions such as EACME. These programs are balanced with a global perspective from credible authentic courses with global colleges and universities.The Company major medical products consists of various medical devices and equipments such as, Blood Pressure Monitor, Diagnostic machines, ECG Machines, Fetal Doppler, Glucose Monitoring Kit and Glucose Monitoring Strips, Test Kits, Thermometer, Nebulizer, Opthalmoscope, Otoscope, Oxygen Concentrator, Pulse Oximeter, Stethoscope and Staplers. It offers a range of evidence-based, scientific content medical programs under Educamedics (online portal for CME services),
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd share price today?

The QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd is ₹194.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd is 22.42 and 2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd is ₹90.25 and ₹189 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd?

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -5.62%, 1 Year at -12.84%, 6 Month at -20.95%, 3 Month at -5.40% and 1 Month at 0.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.67 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.