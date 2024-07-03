Summary

QMS Medical Allied Services Limited was incorporated as QMS Medical Allied Services Private Limited on September 14, 2017. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to QMS Medical Allied Services Limited on October 22, 2020. The Company is engaged in marketing, trading and distribution of a wide range of Medical Products, Medical and Surgical Instruments, Medical Equipments & Accessories and Medical Devices.Presently, the Company manage a wide range portfolio of products sold under brand Qdevices and also distribution for other brands such as 3M, Heine, Rossmax etc. Further, it organizes and provides medical education to members belonging to medical fraternity like, physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals by partnering with renowned medical education institutions such as EACME. These programs are balanced with a global perspective from credible authentic courses with global colleges and universities.The Company major medical products consists of various medical devices and equipments such as, Blood Pressure Monitor, Diagnostic machines, ECG Machines, Fetal Doppler, Glucose Monitoring Kit and Glucose Monitoring Strips, Test Kits, Thermometer, Nebulizer, Opthalmoscope, Otoscope, Oxygen Concentrator, Pulse Oximeter, Stethoscope and Staplers. It offers a range of evidence-based, scientific content medical programs under Educamedics (online portal for CME services),

Read More